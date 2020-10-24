Anthony Joshua Catches Up With Fellow FIFA 21 Groundbreakers Thierry Henry & Kylian Mbappe

Making his debut in EA Sports FIFA series, boxing world champion Anthony Joshua teamed up with fellow 'FIFA 21 Groundbreakers', Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, on a Zoom call this week. Hyping the recently released football simulation title, AJ enjoyed a catch up with his fellow Fifa stars as a part of Sky Sports' Ultimate Call.

The trio discussed the needs of an elite athlete; PSG attacker Mbappe even addressed the things he needs to do to reach the standards set by Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. The 21-year-old said he struggled with staying focused during one on one situations, which sometimes leads to him fluffing his lines.

"Sometimes, in the one on one, it can seem very easy, I am so confident that I am not focused. I think I can score a very easy goal and that is not the way," he told AJ and Thierry Henry. The former Monaco star, however, was adamant that he knows what he needs to do achieve similar careers to that of Ronaldo and Messi." I consider myself very well, I'm very happy with my career, but I am several steps (behind) to be there up with them "

Also Read | Anthony Joshua, Odion Ighalo And Others Back Nigerian Protesters, Condemn Police Brutality

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Hopes Deontay Wilder Makes A Comeback Despite Fury Fight Hitting Roadblock

The trio seemed to get along during the brief Zoom call. So much so that Anthony Joshua even invited Thierry Henry to his house for Christmas dinner. Thierry Henry, currently the head coach of MLS side Montreal Impact, is no new player to FIFA players.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best attackers in the game, having enjoyed a stellar career, notably with Arsenal and Barcelona. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is today considered as one of the top five attackers in the game. Mbappe is also the cover star for FIFA 21.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Looked Relieved After Making Championship Weight For UFC 254: Watch

FIFA 21 Groundbreakers: AJ heads to VOLTA as playable character

As for Anthony Joshua, the Olympic gold medallist made is debut as a playable character in FIFA 21's VOLTA mode. Joshua joins world-renowned DJ Diplo as the two non-football stars to appear in VOLTA mode. Other playable stars include legends like Kaka & Eric Cantona and current superstars like Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold & Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

VOLTA was introduced by EA Sports in FIFA 20. The fast-paced street football action mode allowed users to create and customise their own characters and travel the world playing five-a-side tournaments. In FIFA 21 VOLTA, gamers can play in 23 locations across the globe, all offering some unique experiences. EA Sports even teamed up with Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, who joins as a Creative Director specifically for VOLTA.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua, Diplo To Make FIFA 21 VOLTA Debut As 'Groundbreakers'

(Image Credits: Anthony Joshua Instagram)