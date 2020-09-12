Best Budget Defenders In FPL: Who Could Be Your John Lundstram This Season?

The Premier League season is all set to kick off Saturday, September 12 with Arsenal taking on newly-promoted Fulham in the first game of the 2020/21 season. The season also marks the return of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and with hours to go till the deadline, everyone is scrambling to fit players into their 100 million budget. While the top players usually pick themselves, it is the budget buys that make the difference in the end. So here's a look at the best budget defenders in FPL, the best of cheap defenders in FPL and the best out of the 4.5 defenders category.

Best Budget defenders in FPL: Best 4.5 defenders in FPL 20/21

4.5 defenders form an essential part of any FPL side and with prices on the rise for premium midfielders, cheap defenders in FPL might be the best way to earn the much-needed differential points. While 4.0-4.5 defenders are generally considered as players for the bench, Sheffield United's John Lundstram (144 points last season) completely changed the perception of these players. And while the FPL legend now finds himself among the midfielders, here's a look at best budget defenders in FPL who could fill his void in your side.

Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski- Leeds United

Leeds United have long been preparing for a return to the Premier League and like Sheffield and Wolves, Marcelo Bielsa's outfit look like they're likely to make their stay longer than just a season. Stuart Dallas is the Argentine tactician's trusted lieutenants and the 29-year-old has all the makings to be one of the best budget defenders in FPL this season. The Northern Irishman is a fairly versatile footballer, primarily playing as a full-back while occasionally slotting in at central defence and midfield. Dallas' partner in crime Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m) is also another of their versatile defenders and could also prove to be an astute pick.

SCOUT: A lot is expected of Leeds but they are an unknown quantity in the #PL



Dallas is a midfielder playing in defence and he has attacking potential but Taylor, if you can bench him in GW1, is the safer option#FPL https://t.co/Ocfnmc4XxO — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 11, 2020

Tariq Lamptey - Brighton

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk (128 points) quite seamlessly fit into our FPL sides, turning out to be one of the bargains of the season. However, with the centre-back being priced at 5.0 this season, our eyes have turned to Tariq Lamptey, who could establish himself as one of the best budget defenders in FPL. Lamptey has been impressive at Brighton and has won over manager Graham Potter's favour. While the arrival of Joel Veltman (4.5) is going to increase the competition for places, we expect Lamtey to be the first choice in defence, which will be further improved by the arrival of Ben White (4.5).

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters did enough during his loan spell at St Mary's last season to convince Ralph Husaanehuttl and Southampton to sign him permanently from Tottenham. The right-back faces competition from Yann Valery, who failed to make the spot his own despite the long-term absence of Cedric Soares. While the right-back hardly offers any attacking returns, the Saints were one of the most impressive sides in the second half of the PL season and could rake up important clean sheet points.

James Justin, Luke Thomas - Leicester City

With Ricardo Periera injured and doubts surrounding new-signing Timothy Castagne, James Justin and Luke Thomas could start for Leicester in the opening new weeks. While Luke Thomas (4.5) will be a temporary replacement, James Justin is likely to a be starter for the first few weeks of the new season at right-back. Leicester have played attacking football since Brendan Rodgers took the hot seat and expect them to continue taking the game to opposition despite their dramatic fall last season.

Ruben Vinagre - Wolves

Ruben Vinagre is likely to start at left wing-back for Wolves this season, with first-choice Jonny Otto likely to be out with an injury till the end of the year. Nuno's full-backs are involved a lot during the team's attacks with Jonny (123) and Matt Doherty (167) being one of the prime assets in FPL last season. Doubts have been raised on Vinagre's position since the arrival for Fernando Marcal, but the former Lyon man is likely to slot in as one of their centre-backs, leaving Vinagre a clear choice for the LWB position.

Best Budget defenders in FPL: Wildcard 4.5 defenders

Jamaal Lewis- Newcastle

Kenny Tete- Fulham

Charlie Taylor- Burnley

William Saliba- Arsenal

Ryan Fredericks- West Ham

(Image Courtesy: Tariq Lamptey, Kyle Walker-Peters, Stuart Dallas Instagram)