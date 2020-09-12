Premier League Pundits Predict Top-four Finish, Liverpool Favourites To Clinch The Title

With the Premier League 2020-21 season set to kick off on Saturday, former football stars and pundits have come up with their own predictions. Liverpool, who begin their title defence against the newly-promoted Leeds United, emerge as the clear favourites to clinch the Premier League again, according to the predictions. But, Manchester City aren’t being ruled out entirely.

Alan Shearer predicts Man City Premier League triumph

Newcastle United legend and Premier League’s all-time top scorer Alan Shearer believes that Jurgen Klopp’s men will not succeed in defending their maiden title this season. Shearer entrusts Pep Guardiola with the task of bagging his third Premier League title in four years, while Liverpool are predicted to finish second in the competition. Chelsea and Man United will fall in line for the top-four finish respectively, states Shearer.

Despite Shearer’s claims of Man City clinching the Premier League, the majority of the pundits believe that Liverpool will succeed in bagging their second-consecutive league title. Arsenal legend Ian Wright predicts the Premier League title will return to Anfield again, while Man City will finish second, a scenario similar to the previous campaign. Although Chelsea are predicted to finish third, Wright has proven his loyalty with the Gunners, as he hopes that Mikel Arteta’s men will manage a top-four finish this time around.

Chris Waddle trusts Man United to win Premier League

With the opinion of several football pundits split between Liverpool and Man City, another pundit has put forward a prediction that stands isolated among the lot. Former Newcastle and Tottenham star Chris Waddle insists that Man United might emerge as the surprise winners in the competition. On the other hand, derby rivals Man City will finish behind the Red Devils. Liverpool and Chelsea will manage a top-four finish, adds Waddle.

It is indeed a surprise that pundits lack trust in Chelsea as the ideal challengers to the Premier League title. Frank Lampard’s men have had a sensational transfer this summer, having sealed the signings of Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, while talks are in an advanced stage of negotiations for Stade Rennais goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Meanwhile, Premier League Matchday 1 will see Arsenal square off against Fulham, while Liverpool will play Leeds United.

