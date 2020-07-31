Bugha Cup Leaderboard, July 30 Results And Loaded Prize Pool Details

Fortnite Throwback Cups have been well received, to say the least, by players in the gaming community. Not only do the Cups offer a handy cash prize for the winners, but they also provide the best training ground for players and teams looking to enter the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) qualifiers next month. After the success of the Duos tournament, Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback, players geared up for the Solos tournament, honouring reigning Fortnite world champion Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf.
Session 1 of the Bugha Cup was played on July 30 in all the regions. The top 100 players from each region will qualify for the finals, where they will contest for the $100,000 prize pool. In the North America Eastern region, the top 99 teams will head to the finals to compete with Bugha.
Also Read | Fortnite Secret Challenges Season 3: How To Complete The Coral Buddies Secret Challenges
|Player
|Matches
|WIns
|Total Points
|1
|Fryst様
|12
|5
|529
|2
|FаZe Dubs ϟ
|11
|4
|511
|3
|cN Degen
|12
|3
|498
|4
|cN Staqi
|11
|1
|486
|5
|sparkg.
|11
|2
|441
|6
|Reverse2k
|11
|1
|440
|7
|TrapKilled
|11
|1
|434
|8
|OA Whofishy
|10
|2
|425
|9
|Xcсept
|11
|0
|419
|10
|Twitch Trentman
|10
|3
|414
|11
|cN Simple YT
|12
|2
|412
|12
|vsB TеeJay
|11
|2
|411
|13
|For Rental Tre
|12
|2
|410
|14
|Unreal ｱ
|11
|3
|408
|15
|slоth ψ
|11
|1
|407
|16
|Vanish Agro
|12
|2
|406
|17
|falcon .
|9
|2
|406
|18
|Hexcǃ
|11
|1
|405
|19
|zerо ゼロ
|12
|1
|404
|20
|EmadGG is a BEAS
|11
|1
|403
|Player
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|4DRStorm.
|12
|4
|549
|2
|TurtleTavern
|10
|4
|498
|3
|Tyǃ
|11
|3
|462
|4
|NorCal Tautai
|10
|1
|459
|5
|PZUHS
|11
|3
|439
|6
|MAUЯICE
|12
|1
|426
|7
|MooseGGs on yt
|12
|2
|414
|8
|Hop in ya Box
|12
|3
|413
|9
|NRG EpikWhale
|12
|2
|413
|10
|ψαωη
|11
|2
|411
|11
|Ark 赤
|11
|0
|406
|12
|Trolling ح
|10
|2
|405
|13
|TRNL Dragonrr
|12
|2
|403
|14
|pure WOOD.
|11
|0
|402
|15
|daddy zesty
|12
|3
|401
|16
|Brycee.
|12
|2
|401
|17
|jota
|12
|4
|399
|18
|BH Venor.
|11
|1
|399
|19
|100T Arkhram.
|12
|2
|394
|20
|fixtiоn
|10
|1
|394
Also Read | Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 30 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3
The solos tournament is available for streaming on Bugha's official Twitch channel. The prize money for the tournament varies according to the regions. Europe gets the major share of the prize pool with the winner taking home a $14,000 cash prize. The prize money for the other regions are: NA East ($8,750), NA West ($3,500), Brazil ($3,500), Asia ($2,500), Oceania ($2,500) and Middle-East ($2,500).
Also Read | Fortnite Throwback Cup Ft Bugha, Aqua & Nyhrox To Honour Best Solos And Duos Of The Game
Also Read | Fortnite Throwback Cup Leaderboard, Aqua & Nyhrox Cup Results, Rescheduled Finals