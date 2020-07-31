Bugha Cup Leaderboard, July 30 Results And Loaded Prize Pool Details

Fortnite Throwback Cups have been well received, to say the least, by players in the gaming community. Not only do the Cups offer a handy cash prize for the winners, but they also provide the best training ground for players and teams looking to enter the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) qualifiers next month. After the success of the Duos tournament, Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback, players geared up for the Solos tournament, honouring reigning Fortnite world champion Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf.

Session 1 of the Bugha Cup was played on July 30 in all the regions. The top 100 players from each region will qualify for the finals, where they will contest for the $100,000 prize pool. In the North America Eastern region, the top 99 teams will head to the finals to compete with Bugha.

Bugha Cup leaderboard (Top 20)

NA East

Player Matches WIns Total Points 1 Fryst様 12 5 529 2 FаZe Dubs ϟ 11 4 511 3 cN Degen 12 3 498 4 cN Staqi 11 1 486 5 sparkg. 11 2 441 6 Reverse2k 11 1 440 7 TrapKilled 11 1 434 8 OA Whofishy 10 2 425 9 Xcсept 11 0 419 10 Twitch Trentman 10 3 414 11 cN Simple YT 12 2 412 12 vsB TеeJay 11 2 411 13 For Rental Tre 12 2 410 14 Unreal ｱ 11 3 408 15 slоth ψ 11 1 407 16 Vanish Agro 12 2 406 17 falcon . 9 2 406 18 Hexcǃ 11 1 405 19 zerо ゼロ 12 1 404 20 EmadGG is a BEAS 11 1 403

NA West

Player Matches Wins Total Points 1 4DRStorm. 12 4 549 2 TurtleTavern 10 4 498 3 Tyǃ 11 3 462 4 NorCal Tautai 10 1 459 5 PZUHS 11 3 439 6 MAUЯICE 12 1 426 7 MooseGGs on yt 12 2 414 8 Hop in ya Box 12 3 413 9 NRG EpikWhale 12 2 413 10 ψαωη 11 2 411 11 Ark 赤 11 0 406 12 Trolling ح 10 2 405 13 TRNL Dragonrr 12 2 403 14 pure WOOD. 11 0 402 15 daddy zesty 12 3 401 16 Brycee. 12 2 401 17 jota 12 4 399 18 BH Venor. 11 1 399 19 100T Arkhram. 12 2 394 20 fixtiоn 10 1 394

Bugha Cup leaderboard, winners (top 3)

Europe

Grizi BadSnipR - 503 points (2 wins) SEBBY - 461 points (2 wins) LYGHT - 455 points (3 wins)

Brazil

VKS 100UM iwnl - 497 points (1 win) 9z ʀustyk - 486 points (4 wins) ME CARREA EL L2 - 484 points (3 wins)

Asia

vx jozya - 469 points (4 wins) Σ.Debs - 469 points (1 win) NSR Rainyℵ - 451 points (1 win)

Oceania

zoreh水 - 397 points (4 wins) xalkerr. - 385 points (5 wins) BLS Tekmarr - 375 points (2 wins)

Middle East

SAQR SNOWVAKS - 542 points (3 wins) BarQ FHD ア - 473 points (1 win) DNA SCORPION - 459 points (3 wins)

The solos tournament is available for streaming on Bugha's official Twitch channel. The prize money for the tournament varies according to the regions. Europe gets the major share of the prize pool with the winner taking home a $14,000 cash prize. The prize money for the other regions are: NA East ($8,750), NA West ($3,500), Brazil ($3,500), Asia ($2,500), Oceania ($2,500) and Middle-East ($2,500).

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter Handle)