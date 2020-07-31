Last Updated:

Bugha Cup Leaderboard, July 30 Results And Loaded Prize Pool Details

Session 1 of the Solos Fortnite Throwback Cup was played on July 30 in the seven regions. Here are the Bugha Cup leaderboard and prize pool details.

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
bugha cup leaderboard

Fortnite Throwback Cups have been well received, to say the least, by players in the gaming community. Not only do the Cups offer a handy cash prize for the winners, but they also provide the best training ground for players and teams looking to enter the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) qualifiers next month. After the success of the Duos tournament, Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback, players geared up for the Solos tournament, honouring reigning Fortnite world champion Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf. 

Session 1 of the Bugha Cup was played on July 30 in all the regions. The top 100 players from each region will qualify for the finals, where they will contest for the $100,000 prize pool. In the North America Eastern region, the top 99 teams will head to the finals to compete with Bugha. 

Also Read | Fortnite Secret Challenges Season 3: How To Complete The Coral Buddies Secret Challenges

Bugha Cup leaderboard (Top 20)

NA East

  Player Matches WIns Total Points
1 Fryst様 12 5 529
2 FаZe Dubs ϟ 11 4 511
3 cN Degen 12 3 498
4 cN Staqi 11 1 486
5 sparkg. 11 2 441
6 Reverse2k 11 1 440
7 TrapKilled 11 1 434
8 OA Whofishy 10 2 425
9 Xcсept 11 0 419
10 Twitch Trentman 10 3 414
11 cN Simple YT 12 2 412
12 vsB TеeJay 11 2 411
13 For Rental Tre 12 2 410
14 Unreal ｱ 11 3 408
15 slоth ψ 11 1 407
16 Vanish Agro 12 2 406
17 falcon . 9 2 406
18 Hexcǃ 11 1 405
19 zerо ゼロ 12 1 404
20 EmadGG is a BEAS 11 1 403

NA West

  Player Matches Wins Total Points
1 4DRStorm. 12 4 549
2 TurtleTavern 10 4 498
3 Tyǃ 11 3 462
4 NorCal Tautai 10 1 459
5 PZUHS 11 3 439
6 MAUЯICE 12 1 426
7 MooseGGs on yt 12 2 414
8 Hop in ya Box 12 3 413
9 NRG EpikWhale 12 2 413
10 ψαωη 11 2 411
11 Ark 赤 11 0 406
12 Trolling ح 10 2 405
13 TRNL Dragonrr 12 2 403
14 pure WOOD. 11 0 402
15 daddy zesty 12 3 401
16 Brycee. 12 2 401
17 jota 12 4 399
18 BH Venor. 11 1 399
19 100T Arkhram. 12 2 394
20 fixtiоn 10 1 394

Also Read | Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 30 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Bugha Cup leaderboard, winners (top 3)

Europe

  1. Grizi BadSnipR - 503 points (2 wins)
  2. SEBBY - 461 points (2 wins)
  3. LYGHT - 455 points (3 wins)

Brazil

  1. VKS 100UM iwnl - 497 points (1 win)
  2. 9z ʀustyk - 486 points (4 wins)
  3. ME CARREA EL L2 - 484 points (3 wins)

Asia

  1. vx jozya - 469 points (4 wins)
  2. Σ.Debs - 469 points (1 win)
  3. NSR Rainyℵ - 451 points (1 win)

Oceania

  1. zoreh水 - 397 points (4 wins)
  2. xalkerr. - 385 points (5 wins)
  3. BLS Tekmarr - 375 points (2 wins)

Middle East

  1. SAQR SNOWVAKS - 542 points (3 wins)
  2. BarQ FHD ア - 473 points (1 win)
  3. DNA SCORPION - 459 points (3 wins)

The solos tournament is available for streaming on Bugha's official Twitch channel. The prize money for the tournament varies according to the regions. Europe gets the major share of the prize pool with the winner taking home a $14,000 cash prize. The prize money for the other regions are: NA East ($8,750), NA West ($3,500), Brazil ($3,500), Asia ($2,500), Oceania ($2,500) and Middle-East ($2,500).

Also Read | Fortnite Throwback Cup Ft Bugha, Aqua & Nyhrox To Honour Best Solos And Duos Of The Game

Also Read | Fortnite Throwback Cup Leaderboard, Aqua & Nyhrox Cup Results, Rescheduled Finals

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter Handle)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all