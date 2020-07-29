Fortnite Throwback Cup Ft Bugha, Aqua & Nyhrox To Honour Best Solos And Duos Of The Game

Fortnite is celebrating one year of its inaugural World Cup by organising a tournament featuring the reigning world champions. The Fortnite Throwback Cup will be played in a two-part series - one will be a 'Solos' tournament where teams will get a chance to play with 2019 Solos champion Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf, while the other will be a Duos tournament where the teams will get to compete against Aqua and Nyhrox in the Finals.
❗Tournament Alert❗ Compete Solo in the @bugha Throwback Cup, or grab a friend and duke it out in the @aquaa & @nyhrox Throwback Cup!— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 23, 2020
Find out more in the Compete Tab in game!
The Duos tournament commenced on Tuesday, July 28 in all regions and will conclude on July 29. The tournament will be played in two rounds. Round 1 will feature a maximum of 12 matches over four hours. Round 2 will be the finals where the top 50 teams from Round 1 will play a 6-game Finale.
For the European region, 49 teams will head to the finals with the last slot reserved for David 'Aqua' Wang and Emil 'Nyhrox' Pedersen. In Round 1, each elimination is worth a point while the same will be worth three points in Round 2. In addition to scoring elimination points, teams are also awarded points for their placements in every match. A Victory Royale is worth 6 points, and the top 25 teams can earn a point at least.
The Solos tournament will be played on July 30 and 31 in all regions. The tournament format remains the same as its Duos counterpart. However, the scoring system will see a slight change. A Victory Royale will be worth 8 points, and the top 40 teams can earn a point at least while the top 40 teams will be awarded at least one point. Eliminations will be worth two and three points in Round 1 and 2, respectively.
🏆 BUGHA THROWBACK CUP 🏆— Bugha (@bugha) July 23, 2020
• July 30-31st
• Region-locked
• 2 rounds
• Open 3 rank in arena to be eligible for round 1
• $100K total prize
• First day watch party on my Twitch
Who’s in? https://t.co/9ARSpRKioY
|Region
|
Prize (1st, 2nd, 3rd)
|Europe
|
$14,000, $6,500, $4,000
|NA East
|
$8,750, $4,100, , $2,500
|NA West
|
$3,500, $1,650, $1,000
|Brazil
|
$3,500, $1,650, $1,000
|Asia
|
$2,500, $1,000, $650
|Oceania
|
$2,500, $1,000, $650
|Middle East
|
$2,500, $1,000, $650
