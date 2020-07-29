Last Updated:

Fortnite Throwback Cup Ft Bugha, Aqua & Nyhrox To Honour Best Solos And Duos Of The Game

Fortnite Throwback Cup featuring reigning world champions Bugha (Solos) and Aqua & Nyhrox (Duos) will celebrate one year of Fortnite World Cup.

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
fortnite throwback cup

Fortnite is celebrating one year of its inaugural World Cup by organising a tournament featuring the reigning world champions. The Fortnite Throwback Cup will be played in a two-part series - one will be a 'Solos' tournament where teams will get a chance to play with 2019 Solos champion Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf, while the other will be a Duos tournament where the teams will get to compete against Aqua and Nyhrox in the Finals. 

Fortnite Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup

The Duos tournament commenced on Tuesday, July 28 in all regions and will conclude on July 29. The tournament will be played in two rounds. Round 1 will feature a maximum of 12 matches over four hours. Round 2 will be the finals where the top 50 teams from Round 1 will play a 6-game Finale. 

For the European region, 49 teams will head to the finals with the last slot reserved for David 'Aqua' Wang and Emil 'Nyhrox' Pedersen. In Round 1, each elimination is worth a point while the same will be worth three points in Round 2. In addition to scoring elimination points, teams are also awarded points for their placements in every match. A Victory Royale is worth 6 points, and the top 25 teams can earn a point at least. 

Also Read | Fortnite Tournaments: Hype Nite Leaderboard, July 27 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

Fortnite Bugha Throwback Cup

The Solos tournament will be played on July 30 and 31 in all regions. The tournament format remains the same as its Duos counterpart. However, the scoring system will see a slight change. A Victory Royale will be worth 8 points, and the top 40 teams can earn a point at least while the top 40 teams will be awarded at least one point. Eliminations will be worth two and three points in Round 1 and 2, respectively. 

Also Read | Fortnite Galaxy Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Regional Winners

Fortnite Throwback Cup prize pool

Region

Prize (1st, 2nd, 3rd)
Europe

$14,000, $6,500, $4,000
NA East

$8,750, $4,100, , $2,500
NA West

$3,500, $1,650, $1,000
Brazil

$3,500, $1,650, $1,000
Asia

$2,500, $1,000, $650
Oceania

$2,500, $1,000, $650
Middle East

$2,500, $1,000, $650

Also Read | Fortnite Tournaments: Daily Hype Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Prize Pool

Also Read | What Is The K3 Punch Card In Fortnite And How Can You Unlock It?

(Image Credits: Cooler Aqua Twitter Handle)

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all