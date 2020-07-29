Fortnite Secret Challenges Season 3: How To Complete The Coral Buddies Secret Challenges

Epic Games has brought back the secret Fortnite challenges with Chapter 2, Season 3. These set of challenges are essentially quests that task a player with completing those objectives in the battle royale that are not part of the standard weekly challenges. And since these are all quests, players will have to dive into the map to search them. This can be a bit tricky for most players, especially those who are new to the game. So, let us quickly take a look at how you can complete these secret challenges and earn some XP along the way.

Once you complete these challenges, you will earn 25,000 experience points which are actually a lot. And while these aren’t part of the weekly challenges, the Fortnite secret challenges could arrive every week and must be completed before the quest ends.

Also Read | What Is E1 Punch Card In Fortnite And How To Complete The Objective?

Fortnite secret challenges

Fortnite Secret Challenge 1 – Taught Coral Buddies Stonecrafting

This is the new secret Fornite challenge that was introduced with the new 13.30 patch last week. The challenge requires you to locate a pile of rock which can be found at the same location as the earlier secret challenge. You will need a total of 300 stones to create a new pyramid. However, you should note that there are few stones on the island, so you will actually need to gather them from other locations as well.

The best way to complete this challenge is in a team rather than solos. This is because you won't have to make all the efforts yourself. Gathering resources can be much easier in a Team Rumble and save a lot of time.

Also Read | What Is The K3 Punch Card In Fortnite And How Can You Unlock It?

Fortnite Secret Challenge 2 – Sculpted Coral Kingdom Monuments

Epic Games also added a second secret Fortnite challenge as part of the latest patch update. The challenge tasks players with locating a number of monuments which haven't been constructed entirely. You will need to head over to the three locations as shown in the video and use your pickaxe to build them by just striking at them. You can fly to these locations and get a boost with the help of a whirlpool.

Also Read | Fortnite Verve Emote Can Be Unlocked As Special Reward During 'We The People' Event

Also Read | Fortnite Girl Skins: List Of The Finest Female Outfits In The Item Shop

Image credits: EveryDay FortNite | YouTube