Fortnite Throwback Cup Leaderboard, Aqua & Nyhrox Cup Results, Rescheduled Finals

A look at the Fortnite Throwback Cup leaderboard from the Duos tournament in partnership with 2019 Duos world champions Aqua and Nyhrox.

fortnite throwback cup leaderboard

Fortnite is celebrating one of its inaugural World Cup by teaming up with the 2019 champions - Aqua & Nyhrox and Bugha - to organise throwback cups for the players. Along with some handy cash prize, finalists from the regions of the world champions will get to play with the champs themselves. With Fortnite Champion Series around the corner, the throwback cups are yet another opportunity for players to test their mettle against other teams. 

Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup, a Duos tournament was initially scheduled for July 28 and 29, which means it should have concluded by now. However, due to an issue with the Fortnite server, the Round 2 was postponed. While other regions played the finals, the 49 European finalists will have to wait until August 12 to compete against David 'Aqua' Wang and Emil 'Nyhrox' Pedersen. Here is the latest Fortnite Throwback Cup leaderboard:

Fortnite Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup leaderboard

Europe

  Duos Matches Wins Total Points
1 k1nzеll, E11 TаySon 10 5 345
2 NRG benjуfishу, 100T MrSavage 12 3 339
3 ATX Lnuef, Wave JannisZ 12 4 338
4 Wave Maestгo, Milan 12 5 323
5 COOLER Noward, MCES xsqueezierr 10 6 307
6 Xypher Bobby, Nakama Mappi 12 4 297
7 OT Primzhy, Vіrsuh 12 3 296
8 Еdisоn, SRN Swapz 12 2 295
9 MCES zq ψ, Grizi Laizen マ 10 1 284
10 Solary Kinstaar, Rams naekoz 12 3 282
11 packо, Avesta WashedZho 11 2 277
12 Senth Schemаtic, tjay運氣 12 2 276
13 Wave etq, Atlantis kejseR 12 2 276
14 Wave Styler, M10 Ensar 10 2 275
15 Supremacy Floki, Decyptos 11 3 274
16 MTP Trxx, beGenius Misore 12 3 274
17 Rabid ay лол, 4E Veno 12 2 274
18 Yoyyo zZz, exo zZz 12 2 274
19 Nyw Boieru, pAkеru 12 2 274
20 TrainH BlastR., TrainH Alpha. 10 1 274
21 Flames Deqzyy, only w-keying 10 4 273
22 RLluka, Пупсик Mark 12 3 273
23 Unga RP, VireFoso ホ 12 1 273
24 TT9 Fin, 0121 Feva 10 3 271
25 senth pinq, Nakama Michael 12 1 271

In addition to the Duos tournament, there is also the Solos event where solo players will be competing to earn the right to face Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf. The Bugha Throwback Cup was scheduled for July 30 and 31. Once again, due to the server issues, Round 2 of the tournament will be played on August 8.

Fortnite Throwback Cup prize pool

Region 1st Prize
Europe

$14,000
NA East

$8,750
NA West

$3,500
Brazil

$3,500
Asia

$2,500
Oceania

$2,500
Middle-East

$2,500

