Fortnite Throwback Cup Leaderboard, Aqua & Nyhrox Cup Results, Rescheduled Finals

Fortnite is celebrating one of its inaugural World Cup by teaming up with the 2019 champions - Aqua & Nyhrox and Bugha - to organise throwback cups for the players. Along with some handy cash prize, finalists from the regions of the world champions will get to play with the champs themselves. With Fortnite Champion Series around the corner, the throwback cups are yet another opportunity for players to test their mettle against other teams.
Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup, a Duos tournament was initially scheduled for July 28 and 29, which means it should have concluded by now. However, due to an issue with the Fortnite server, the Round 2 was postponed. While other regions played the finals, the 49 European finalists will have to wait until August 12 to compete against David 'Aqua' Wang and Emil 'Nyhrox' Pedersen. Here is the latest Fortnite Throwback Cup leaderboard:
Due to unforeseen circumstances, round 2 of the Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup will be postponed to Wednesday, August 12th in the EU server region only.— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 28, 2020
|Duos
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|k1nzеll, E11 TаySon
|10
|5
|345
|2
|NRG benjуfishу, 100T MrSavage
|12
|3
|339
|3
|ATX Lnuef, Wave JannisZ
|12
|4
|338
|4
|Wave Maestгo, Milan
|12
|5
|323
|5
|COOLER Noward, MCES xsqueezierr
|10
|6
|307
|6
|Xypher Bobby, Nakama Mappi
|12
|4
|297
|7
|OT Primzhy, Vіrsuh
|12
|3
|296
|8
|Еdisоn, SRN Swapz
|12
|2
|295
|9
|MCES zq ψ, Grizi Laizen マ
|10
|1
|284
|10
|Solary Kinstaar, Rams naekoz
|12
|3
|282
|11
|packо, Avesta WashedZho
|11
|2
|277
|12
|Senth Schemаtic, tjay運氣
|12
|2
|276
|13
|Wave etq, Atlantis kejseR
|12
|2
|276
|14
|Wave Styler, M10 Ensar
|10
|2
|275
|15
|Supremacy Floki, Decyptos
|11
|3
|274
|16
|MTP Trxx, beGenius Misore
|12
|3
|274
|17
|Rabid ay лол, 4E Veno
|12
|2
|274
|18
|Yoyyo zZz, exo zZz
|12
|2
|274
|19
|Nyw Boieru, pAkеru
|12
|2
|274
|20
|TrainH BlastR., TrainH Alpha.
|10
|1
|274
|21
|Flames Deqzyy, only w-keying
|10
|4
|273
|22
|RLluka, Пупсик Mark
|12
|3
|273
|23
|Unga RP, VireFoso ホ
|12
|1
|273
|24
|TT9 Fin, 0121 Feva
|10
|3
|271
|25
|senth pinq, Nakama Michael
|12
|1
|271
In addition to the Duos tournament, there is also the Solos event where solo players will be competing to earn the right to face Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf. The Bugha Throwback Cup was scheduled for July 30 and 31. Once again, due to the server issues, Round 2 of the tournament will be played on August 8.
|Region
|1st Prize
|Europe
|
$14,000
|NA East
|
$8,750
|NA West
|
$3,500
|Brazil
|
$3,500
|Asia
|
$2,500
|Oceania
|
$2,500
|Middle-East
|
$2,500
