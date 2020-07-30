Fortnite Throwback Cup Leaderboard, Aqua & Nyhrox Cup Results, Rescheduled Finals

Fortnite is celebrating one of its inaugural World Cup by teaming up with the 2019 champions - Aqua & Nyhrox and Bugha - to organise throwback cups for the players. Along with some handy cash prize, finalists from the regions of the world champions will get to play with the champs themselves. With Fortnite Champion Series around the corner, the throwback cups are yet another opportunity for players to test their mettle against other teams.

Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup, a Duos tournament was initially scheduled for July 28 and 29, which means it should have concluded by now. However, due to an issue with the Fortnite server, the Round 2 was postponed. While other regions played the finals, the 49 European finalists will have to wait until August 12 to compete against David 'Aqua' Wang and Emil 'Nyhrox' Pedersen. Here is the latest Fortnite Throwback Cup leaderboard:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, round 2 of the Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup will be postponed to Wednesday, August 12th in the EU server region only. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 28, 2020

Fortnite Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup leaderboard

Europe

Duos Matches Wins Total Points 1 k1nzеll, E11 TаySon 10 5 345 2 NRG benjуfishу, 100T MrSavage 12 3 339 3 ATX Lnuef, Wave JannisZ 12 4 338 4 Wave Maestгo, Milan 12 5 323 5 COOLER Noward, MCES xsqueezierr 10 6 307 6 Xypher Bobby, Nakama Mappi 12 4 297 7 OT Primzhy, Vіrsuh 12 3 296 8 Еdisоn, SRN Swapz 12 2 295 9 MCES zq ψ, Grizi Laizen マ 10 1 284 10 Solary Kinstaar, Rams naekoz 12 3 282 11 packо, Avesta WashedZho 11 2 277 12 Senth Schemаtic, tjay運氣 12 2 276 13 Wave etq, Atlantis kejseR 12 2 276 14 Wave Styler, M10 Ensar 10 2 275 15 Supremacy Floki, Decyptos 11 3 274 16 MTP Trxx, beGenius Misore 12 3 274 17 Rabid ay лол, 4E Veno 12 2 274 18 Yoyyo zZz, exo zZz 12 2 274 19 Nyw Boieru, pAkеru 12 2 274 20 TrainH BlastR., TrainH Alpha. 10 1 274 21 Flames Deqzyy, only w-keying 10 4 273 22 RLluka, Пупсик Mark 12 3 273 23 Unga RP, VireFoso ホ 12 1 273 24 TT9 Fin, 0121 Feva 10 3 271 25 senth pinq, Nakama Michael 12 1 271

In addition to the Duos tournament, there is also the Solos event where solo players will be competing to earn the right to face Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf. The Bugha Throwback Cup was scheduled for July 30 and 31. Once again, due to the server issues, Round 2 of the tournament will be played on August 8.

Fortnite Throwback Cup prize pool

Region 1st Prize Europe $14,000 NA East $8,750 NA West $3,500 Brazil $3,500 Asia $2,500 Oceania $2,500 Middle-East $2,500

