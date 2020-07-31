Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 30 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

With the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) right around the corner, the Daily Trios Cup is an opportunity for players to qualify for the upcoming event. The Trios Cup is played by teams of three for three hours, playing maximum of ten matches per game. The points are distributed for the final leaderboard at the end of three hours. Players from various regions across the world can play the game – North America (West), North America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. There are different competitions for console and PC gamers. The FNCS 2020 will begin in August.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
LG SIackes, illеst, ѕcopеd
|5
|9
|337
|2.
|
A1 Nut, A1 Cid, A1 Tuexy.
|4
|9
|301
|3.
|
LG Jampеr ψ, XSET Av, LG Keys.
|2
|8
|292
|4.
|
bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ
|1
|10
|281
|5.
|
Aspect SEN, Xoonies, OA npen
|1
|10
|278
|6.
|
LittleSpoon42, CerealBowler69, Lanson.
|4
|9
|275
|7.
|
Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow
|4
|9
|271
|8.
|
aaa zum, LDamienS, DANYψ
|4
|10
|269
|9.
|
France ., fillipisasian, Vaghue
|2
|9
|266
|10.
|
Kiox., Jerids, Pure Deyy.
|3
|9
|263
|1.
|
100T Arkhram., NRG EpikWhale, EP wavy
|5
|10
|334
|2.
|
criizux 神, pure spideyy, Fresht 神
|4
|9
|292
|3.
|
Nuqlo, tіdе.blondie, FatBackwood58
|1
|10
|262
|4.
|
savyyor, YT 77 Xayrez, fecоy
|1
|10
|261
|5.
|
Twitch CozyOzzie, Twitch.CozyOzzie, TricksWtf
|1
|9
|260
|6.
|
XTRA Kenshi, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|1
|9
|259
|7.
|
Xen Alexx ζ, Lucas is bad ζ, Gur ζ
|4
|10
|256
|8.
|
taiсh, zènzy, rhnoo
|3
|10
|255
|9.
|
Tri gg y, Sеrgee, Harmful.
|3
|8
|253
|10.
|
Nitrixǃ, Dabzi., Herrions.
|2
|9
|253
As per the competition rules, 35 points will be awarded to a player for each win. The points will be distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.
