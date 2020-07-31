With the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) right around the corner, the Daily Trios Cup is an opportunity for players to qualify for the upcoming event. The Trios Cup is played by teams of three for three hours, playing maximum of ten matches per game. The points are distributed for the final leaderboard at the end of three hours. Players from various regions across the world can play the game – North America (West), North America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. There are different competitions for console and PC gamers. The FNCS 2020 will begin in August.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for July 30

NA East July 30 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. LG SIackes, illеst, ѕcopеd 5 9 337 2. A1 Nut, A1 Cid, A1 Tuexy. 4 9 301 3. LG Jampеr ψ, XSET Av, LG Keys. 2 8 292 4. bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ 1 10 281 5. Aspect SEN, Xoonies, OA npen 1 10 278 6. LittleSpoon42, CerealBowler69, Lanson. 4 9 275 7. Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow 4 9 271 8. aaa zum, LDamienS, DANYψ 4 10 269 9. France ., fillipisasian, Vaghue 2 9 266 10. Kiox., Jerids, Pure Deyy. 3 9 263

NA West July 31 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. 100T Arkhram., NRG EpikWhale, EP wavy 5 10 334 2. criizux 神, pure spideyy, Fresht 神 4 9 292 3. Nuqlo, tіdе.blondie, FatBackwood58 1 10 262 4. savyyor, YT 77 Xayrez, fecоy 1 10 261 5. Twitch CozyOzzie, Twitch.CozyOzzie, TricksWtf 1 9 260 6. XTRA Kenshi, mаken, TD Dog 暁 1 9 259 7. Xen Alexx ζ, Lucas is bad ζ, Gur ζ 4 10 256 8. taiсh, zènzy, rhnoo 3 10 255 9. Tri gg y, Sеrgee, Harmful. 3 8 253 10. Nitrixǃ, Dabzi., Herrions. 2 9 253

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (July 30, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

NRG benjуfishу, 100T MrSavage, Atlantis LxTsHe - 350 points (4 wins, 15.40 average eliminations) BL hEN1, EP Queasy, NaVi Putrick - 332 points (4 wins, 13.44 average eliminations) RedRush1e, IDrop 74, GODSENT znappy 〆 - 290 points (4 wins, 12.38 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (July 30, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

LOUD lelеo, kurтzㅤ, SNG KING - 362 points (4 wins, 14.56 average eliminations) 100T zehx, 100T Cocakhram, EdRoadToGlory. - 358 points (5 wins, 13.11 average eliminations) MSG AIMBOT ON PC, 9z AIMBOT ON PC, Nаvars - 319 points (2 wins, 12.60 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

As per the competition rules, 35 points will be awarded to a player for each win. The points will be distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

