Call Of Duty League Playoffs Schedule And CDL Playoffs Bracket Announced

The Toronto Home Series has concluded, with the series signalling the end of the 2020 Call of Duty League regular season. Following this, the CDL Playoffs bracket and the seeds have now been finalised, with the CDL Playoffs championship weekend set to begin soon. The inaugural edition of Call of Duty’s regular-season saw several hiccups. As many as 13 events and several roster changes later, the attention now shifts to an exciting postseason. As a result of the league's mid-season switch to the playoff format, all 12 teams will be vying for the ultimate prize.

Call of Duty League Playoffs schedule

The match schedule for 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs. 📅



Beginning August 19, watch the 12 Call of Duty League teams compete towards Championship Weekend and the lion’s share of the $4.6 million prize pool. pic.twitter.com/m1JKg9SAHy — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 31, 2020

The postseason action is split into two parts - the CDL Playoffs bracket and the CDL Playoff championship weekend. The top eight CDL playoffs teams will be based on regular-season standings and will be in the winners CDL Playoffs bracket, while the bottom four have to face a straight elimination match. According to the Call of Duty League Playoffs schedule all of the matches except for the Championship Grand Final are traditional best-of-five games, featuring two Hardpoints, two Search and Destroys, and one Domination. The final match of the CDL Playoffs bracket, however, is a best-of-nine match.

CDL Playoffs prize pool

The total quantum of the CDL Playoffs prize pool amounts to a massive $4.6 million. The CDL playoffs prize pool will be split between the top ten performing teams. Here are the complete details about the CDL Playoffs prize pool:

League Champion—$1.5 million Runner-up—$900,000 3rd place—$600,000 4th place—$450,000 5th place—$300,000 (2 teams) 7th place—$175,000 (2 teams) 9th place—$100,000 (2 teams)

Call of Duty League Playoffs schedule explained

The first three days of the CDL Playoffs bracket will see just two matches each. Day 1 of the Call of Duty League Playoffs schedule will see the first round of eliminations, with #10 Paris Legion vs. #11 Seattle Surge and the #9 Los Angeles OpTic Gaming vs #12 Los Angeles Guerrillas matches taking place. The CDL Playoffs bracket on Day 2 involves the Winners, with the day’s play seeing the #6 London Royal Ravens facing the #7 Toronto Ultra and #5 New York Subliners playing the #8 Minnesota ROKKR.

Day 3 will see the CDL Playoffs teams in action which were the higher seeds. The winner of London vs Toronto will fight #3 Florida Mutineers. All the previous matches of the Call of Duty League playoffs schedule lead to the CDL postseason’s penultimate weekend. The day will see the Elimination bracket hit its second round before the remaining survivors from the Winners Bracket facing off against the top seeds, the #1 Atlanta FaZe and #2 Dallas Empire. The CDL Playoffs bracket kicks off on Wednesday, August 19 and continues till August 23. Following which the CDL Playoffs Championship weekend take place on August 29-30.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/codleague