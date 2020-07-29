Call Of Duty Power Rankings After CDL Toronto, Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire Lead The Table

Call of Duty (CDL) Toronto wrapped up with Toronto Ultra beating Atlanta FaZe to win a CDL event for the first time. Toronto Ultra snatched the eight place on the points table, crucial for the CDL postseason. CDL Toronto also concluded the Home Series before the playoffs.

CDL Rankings: Call of Duty Power Rankings after CDL Toronto

RANK TEAM 1. Atlanta FaZe 2. Dallas Empire 3. Florida Mutineers 4. Chicago Huntsmen 5. Toronto Ultra 6. New York Subliners 7. London Royal Ravens 8. Paris Legion 9. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 10. Minnesota RØKKR 11. Los Angeles Guerrillas 12, Seattle Surge

Call of Duty Power Rankings: CDL Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire and Florida Mutineers lead CDL Rankings

Despite losing the CDL Toronto event, Atlanta FaZe are at the top of the Call of Duty Power Rankings, being only one of two teams who have made it to the playoffs of each CDL Home Series till now. They have also lost the CDL Florida event in May and have been placed second three times. However, their recent grand final appearance has given them an edge over Dallas to rank as the first team on the list.

Dallas, along with Atlanta FaZe, are one of the best CDL teams. They made a comeback to bag a win during CDL London, but their 3-4th rank at Toronto paired with a 3-0 loss to Atlanta FaZe earned them the second place. Florida Mutineers ranked third on the CDL rankings.

Prior to their 5-6th placement at CDL Toronto, they were first at Minnesota and London. Ranked fourth, Chicago Huntsmen are lower on the table due to their inconsistent performance. They lost to the home team in CDL New York and performed badly at Toronto, losing to Toronto Ultra and OGLA.

Toronto Ultra occupy the next spot on the CDL rankings, improving their game over the past few months before the CDL playoffs. New York Subliners are ranked sixth, their position having slipped a little following their 3-0 loss to Dallas Empire and Paris Legion at CDL London.

CDL Toronto final placements

Toronto Ultra - 50 CDL Points ($50,000)

Atlanta FaZe - 30 CDL Points ($30,000)

OpTic Gaming LA - 20 CDL Points ($10,000)

Dallas Empire - 20 CDL Points ($10,000)

Chicago Huntsmen - 10 CDL Points

Florida Mutineers - 10 CDL Points

Seattle Surge - 0 CDL Points

Minnesota ROKKR - 0 CDL Points

The Call of Duty postseason will start on August 19, and has been divided into two parts – CDL Playoffs and CDL Championship Weekend. The playoffs will last till August 23, while the Championship Weekend is scheduled to take place on August 29 and August 30. As per reports, the total prize pool for the CDL event is $4.6 million.

(Image source: Atlanta FaZe official Twitter)