COD Mobile Schedule And Format Of Paytm First Games' Call Of Duty Tournament

While PUBG MOBILE continues to be the most popular battle royal gaming title in India, Call of Duty MOBILE (COD MOBILE) is quickly gaining popularity among Indian users. Released in October last year, COD MOBILE has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store and is rapidly improving with every new update. Amid this surge in popularity, it also important for a gaming title to cash in on the lucrative Esports mobile market while also providing handy incentives to players who have mastered the game.

With official COD Mobile Championship just around the corner, professional and semi-professional players are looking for competitive events to test their mettle against other teams, and also finalise the roster ahead of the global tournament. Paytm First Games Esports has just announced a COD Mobile tournament for India, scheduled for July 27-30. In partnership with ESPL, the COD MOBILE tournament will have a massive prize pool of ₹1,00,000.

Paytm COD Mobile tournament schedule

Starting July 27, 128 teams will play the qualifiers for the tournament. The single-elimination will be played in a best of three format, after which only eight teams will proceed to the qualifiers. The quarterfinals are scheduled for July 29. The top four teams will play the semifinals on July 30. Unlike the previous two rounds, the semifinals will be a double-elimination before the final two teams compete for the top prize. The detailed schedule of the matches will be made available before the commencement of the qualifiers.

Best three format

Match 1 - Mode: Search & Destroy, Map: Crash

Match 2 - Mode: Domination, Map: Standoff

Match 3 - Mode: Search & Destroy, Map: Firing Range

COD Mobile tournament registration

Interested teams can register for the tournament by navigating on PayTM First Games' website. As mentioned above, the event is only for Indian residents. Players must be at least 13 years of age to register. The leader will have to first register the team; players can then join the same after the initial registration. Six players can be named in the roster - five starters and one substitute. The rest of the rules are mentioned on the official page.

COD Mobile tournament prize pool

The tournament winners will be rewarded ₹60,000 while the runners-up and the 2nd runners-up will win ₹30,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

(Image Credits: Paytm First Games Instagram Handle)