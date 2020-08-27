Ubisoft Announces Japan Championship 2020 With $140,000 Prize Pool

Amidst the ongoing Japan National 2020 Grand Final, Ubisoft Japan has now announced the launch of a new tournament. Titled ‘Japan Championship 2020’, the tournament offers a spot in the APAC North Relegation tournament, with the new championship set to decide the team that will feature in it. The announcement of Japan Championship 2020 also comes with more information about the prize pool. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Japan Championship 2020 tournament, its schedule and prize pool.

Ubisoft’s Japan Championship 2020 format explained

The Japan Championship 2020 tournament will begin with two qualifying rounds. Qualifying round 1 will see all teams divided into eight groups, with the maximum number of teams capped at 32 per group. The top 2 teams from each group will join four APAC North Japanese teams after a double-elimination bracket. The qualifying teams will then proceed to Qualifying Phase 2.

In Qualifying Phase 2, teams will be divided into groups of five each, with four groups in total being made during this phase. In this phase, Japan Championship 2020 will feature a single-elimination bracket. Following the preliminary rounds, the top two teams will proceed to a closed-door offline Finals at the Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Chiba Japan, which will again be played in a single-elimination format. The non-APAC team which registers the highest rank will either be directly promoted or invited to play the APAC North relegation tournament.

However, there are still some things that are left unclear when it comes to Ubisoft’s Japan Championship 2020 format. It hasn’t been revealed whether games will be played in the best-of-one or best-of-three format. Additionally, it has also not been classified if Qualifying Phase 2 for Japan Championship 2020 will be a five-team or a four-team bracket.

Japan Championship prize pool information

Notably, the Japan Championship Prize Pool gets the credit of featuring the biggest APAC prize pool till date, which will surely attract a lot of attention. It also gets the tag of being the second-largest domestic prize pool in Rainbow Six across the globe. The Japan Championship Prize pool totals $141,000. The winner of Ubisoft’s new competition will get $94,000, with second and third places entitled to $28,200 and $9,400. The team coming fourth in the Japan Championship 2020 will earn $4,700, with teams placed fifth to eight getting $1,175 each.

Japan Championship 2020 schedule announced

In addition to the tournament’s announcement, the Japan Championship 2020 schedule has also been made available by Ubisoft. Phase 1 of the Qualifiers will be played online on September 19, September 20 and October 3. Following the culmination of Qualifying Phase 1, Phase 2 will begin, taking place over a single day on October 4. The final leg of the Japan Championship 2020 schedule will take place over the weekend of October 17.

Image Courtesy: Rainbow 6 Twitter