CDL London Final Placements: Atlanta FaZe Academy Bags $4,500 Cash Prize

This weekend, Call of Duty Home Series Open was wrapped up as winners for Europe, North America, and the Oceanic (APAC) region were crowned before the league begins with the Challengers Finals starting August 15. Atlanta FaZe Academy, Renegades and Connect5 are the CDL London winners for the North American, APAC and European regions respectively. Now, players can sign up for the Toronto Ultra Challengers Open and Last Chance Qualifiers before the Finals in August. Minnesota ROKKR and Atlanta FaZe Academy are scheduled to open the Toronto Ultra Challengers Open this weekend.

CDL London Final placements: CDL London results for the London Royal Ravens Home Series

Congrats to the winners of the past weekend's London @RoyalRavens Home Series Open.



NA: @ATLFaZe Academy

EU: Connect5

APAC: @Renegades



Sign-ups for the @TorontoUltra Challengers Open and Last Chance Qualifiers now live at https://t.co/ZkGGgwINhp pic.twitter.com/1nP5ucXJ05 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 21, 2020

CDL London results for all three regions

During the North American competition, Atlanta FaZe Academy dominated the bracket till they won the Grand Finals. They face former champions Triumph Gaming during the finals, whom they defeated to win the $4,500 cash prize for the NA region's fifth open in 2020. Triumph came second, winning the $2000 cash prize while Kentucky Bijuu Bash Bros ranked third and won the $1000 cash prize. While Team WaR had won all but four Open events over the past six months, their winning streak ended as Connect 5izzle emerged victorious as CDL London winners for the European region. They won both the Winner’s Finals and the Grand Finals, winning the $3,500 cash prize. Renegades, who are currently on a 13-event winning streak, dominated the APAC region and remain unchallenged for during the Modern Warfare cycle.

CDL London Placements: AF Academy win NA region

AF Academy manage to FINALLY break the Winners Bracket curse, and are your #CDL2020 NA London Home Series Open CHAMPIONS! 🙌



The squad is back in action next weekend for their last open event of the season before the Challengers Final on Aug 15! #ATLUp https://t.co/qv9xLQ4IOj — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) July 20, 2020

CDL London results: CDL London prize pool of $500,000

North American region – $250,000 (32 teams)

European region – $200,000 (32 teams)

Asia Pacific (APAC region) – $50,000 (16 teams)

The first game of the Toronto Home Series features Minnesota @ROKKR vs @ATLFaZe.



Which team opens this weekend with a W?#ROKKR | #EZAF | #CDL2020 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 20, 2020

(Image source: Call of Duty League official Twitter – @CODLeague)