Last Updated:

CDL London Final Placements: Atlanta FaZe Academy Bags $4,500 Cash Prize

This weekend, Call of Duty Challengers Home Series Open in London wrapped up as winners for Europe, North America, and the Oceanic (APAC) region were crowned.

Written By
Devika Pawar
cdl london final placements

This weekend, Call of Duty Home Series Open was wrapped up as winners for Europe, North America, and the Oceanic (APAC) region were crowned before the league begins with the Challengers Finals starting August 15. Atlanta FaZe Academy, Renegades and Connect5 are the CDL London winners for the North American, APAC and European regions respectively. Now, players can sign up for the Toronto Ultra Challengers Open and Last Chance Qualifiers before the Finals in August. Minnesota ROKKR and Atlanta FaZe Academy are scheduled to open the Toronto Ultra Challengers Open this weekend. 

Also read | CDL London Final placements: When will the CDL London results and CDL London winners be announced

CDL London Final placements: CDL London results for the London Royal Ravens Home Series 

CDL London results for all three regions

During the North American competition, Atlanta FaZe Academy dominated the bracket till they won the Grand Finals. They face former champions Triumph Gaming during the finals, whom they defeated to win the $4,500 cash prize for the NA region's fifth open in 2020. Triumph came second, winning the $2000 cash prize while Kentucky Bijuu Bash Bros ranked third and won the $1000 cash prize. While Team WaR had won all but four Open events over the past six months, their winning streak ended as Connect 5izzle emerged victorious as CDL London winners for the European region. They won both the Winner’s Finals and the Grand Finals, winning the $3,500 cash prize. Renegades, who are currently on a 13-event winning streak, dominated the APAC region and remain unchallenged for during the Modern Warfare cycle.

Also read | How to kill a Juggernaut in Call of Duty Warzone's latest game mode?

CDL London Placements: AF Academy win NA region

Also read | Is 'COD' Mobile a Chinese app? 'Call of Duty' mobile origin country revealed

CDL London results: CDL London prize pool of $500,000

  • North American region – $250,000 (32 teams)
  • European region –  $200,000 (32 teams)
  • Asia Pacific (APAC region) –  $50,000 (16 teams)

Also read | Call Of Duty (COD) Season 4 release date leaks out for Modern Warfare and Warzone

(Image source: Call of Duty League official Twitter – @CODLeague)

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all