CDL Toronto Results: Toronto Ultra Upset FaZe In Finals; Placements And Highlights

Return to their home city worked wonders for Toronto Ultra, who won their first Call of Duty League event (CDL) of the season on Sunday, July 26. Toronto Ultra beat heavyweights Atlanta FaZe in the finals of the CDL Toronto Home Series to snatch the crucial top-eight seed for the postseason. Here are the complete CDL Toronto results, final placements and the postseason bracket.

CDL Toronto highlights

While Toronto Ultra were far from the favourites to snatch the win, they did start the Home Series with 3-2 win over OpTic Gaming Los Angeles. This was followed by another 3-2 win over Chicago Huntsmen in the Qualifier match. In the semifinals, Ultra cruised past Dallas Empire with a 3-1 win before upsetting Atlanta Faze in the Finals.

Faze, who hadn't lost a single match up until the finals, were stunned in Game 1 when they lost to Ultra at Gun Runner Hardpoint. The five-game series eventually came down to the last game where Toronto’s Methodz finished the tournament off with a crucial late kill. Ultra won 6-5 at St. Petrograd Search and Destroy to cap off the fine run in the Home Series.

CDL Toronto final placements

Toronto Ultra - 50 CDL Points ($50,000) Atlanta FaZe - 30 CDL Points ($30,000) OpTic Gaming LA - 20 CDL Points ($10,000) Dallas Empire - 20 CDL Points ($10,000) Chicago Huntsmen - 10 CDL Points Florida Mutineers - 10 CDL Points Seattle Surge - 0 CDL Points Minnesota ROKKR - 0 CDL Points

CDL Playoff seeds and bracket

Despite a loss in the final series of the league stage, FaZe remained the top-seeded team heading into the CDL playoffs. Meanwhile, the win helped Toronto Ultra leapfrog the likes of Minnesota RØKKR and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles to a seventh-place finish.

Team CDL Points 1 Atlanta FaZe 280 2 Dallas Empire 260 3 Florida Mutineers 230 4 Chicago Huntsmen 230 5 New York Subliners 140 6 London Royal Ravens 120 7 Toronto Ultra 120 8 Minnesota RØKKR 120 9 OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 100 10 Paris Legion 100 11 Seattle Surge 50 12 Los Angeles Guerrillas 20

Call of Duty League postseason is set to begin on August 19, split into two parts - CDL Playoffs and CDL Championship Weekend. The playoffs will be played between August 19-23, with the top four teams heading to the Championship Weekend on Aug. 29 and 30. The postseason has a combined prize pool of $4.6 million.

Get ready for the #CDL2020 postseason: Presenting the Call of Duty League Playoffs bracket!



Matches start August 19. pic.twitter.com/0OdfJNnEaA — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 27, 2020

(Image Credits: CDL Twitter Handle)