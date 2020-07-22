CDL Toronto Schedule: CDL Live Stream, Brackets, Prize Pool And Rosters

The weekend's Call of Duty League (CDL Toronto) is the final leg of the CDL 2020 regular season before the Playoffs and Championships start in August. With teams looking to make one final push to improve their standings for the postseason, CDL Toronto will be an intense battle between the eight participating teams. Here's everything to know about the CDL Toronto schedule, event format, brackets and prize pool.

CDL Toronto schedule, format

Initially scheduled for late-June, the event was postponed by a month and was shifted to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CDL Toronto Home Series is scheduled for July 24 to 26. With pre-determined groups, the eight teams will play a double-elimination bracket (best of 5 series) during the group stage. Two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. The semifinals will be a single-elimination, best of five series match-up. The semifinals and the final is scheduled for Sunday, July 26.

CDL Toronto brackets

Round 1

Round Match Date, Time Group A Round 1 Seattle Surge vs Chicago Huntsmen July 24, 4:00 PM PST Group A Round 1 OpTic Gaming LA vs Toronto Ultra July 24, 5:30 PM PST Group B Round 1 Minnesota ROKKR vs Atlanta FaZe July 24, 1:00 PM PST Group B Round 1 Dallas Empire vs Florida Mutineers July 24, 2:30 PM PST

The winners of Group A Round 1 will face each other (Match 1) on Saturday to qualify for the semifinals. The two losing sides from Round 1 will face each other (Match 2) on the same day. The loser of Match 1 will then face the winner of Match 2 to determine the second semifinal entrant from Group A.

Team rosters

Seattle Surge: Apathy, Octane, Slacked, Pandur, Proto, Enable

Chicago Huntsmen: Scump, FormaL, Arcitys, Envoy, Prestinni, Gunless, General, MBoZe, Sender

OpTic Gaming LA: TJHaLy, Kuavo, SlasheR, Hollow, Drazah, JKap, Dashy, Goonjar, Chino

Toronto Ultra: Methodz, Cammy, Bance, CleanX, Classic, MettalZ, Brack, Loony, Lucky, Mayhem

Minnesota ROKKR: SiLLY, Assault, GodRx, Alexx, Asim, Exceed, TTinyy

Atlanta FaZe: aBeZy, Cellium, MajorManiak, Priestahh, Simp, GRVTY, JurNii

Dallas Empire: Clayster, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY, C6, Tommey, Tisch

Florida Mutineers: Havok, Skyz, Frosty, Fero, Owakening, Atura, Maux, MaNiaC

CDL Toronto prize pool

The combined prize pool for the tournament is $100,000.

1st - 50 CDL Points + $50,000

2nd - 30 CDL Points + $30,000

3rd/4th - 20 CDL Points + $10,000

5th/6th - 10 CDL Points

CDL Toronto live stream will be available exclusively on CDL YouTube channel.

(Image Credits: Toronto Ultra Instagram)