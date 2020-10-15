How To Unlock AA 12 In Warzone? Know All About The New Shotgun

The makers of Warzone recently launched their Season 6 and a number of new features have been added to the game. A set of new guns and loadouts have been introduced to COD Warzone. The players thus have been asking about the best Warzone loadout to use. This question can be a difficult one as the loadout depends on specific gameplay. But we have still listed out some important information about the new gun AA 12 in Warzone season 6. Read more to know How to unlock AA 12 in Warzone.
Kill 3 enemies by shooting from the hip with a shotgun in 7 different games. In order to complete the challenge, the players should head to Modern Warfare multiplayer. This is because they will have a lot more options to kill and also get a number of respawns that might be the key to complete the challenge. There are 7 games in which the players need to kill 3 enemies from the hip with a shotgun. This can be done in any game mode and shotgun but many prefer using the following shotguns.
