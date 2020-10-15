How To Unlock AA 12 In Warzone? Know All About The New Shotgun

The makers of Warzone recently launched their Season 6 and a number of new features have been added to the game. A set of new guns and loadouts have been introduced to COD Warzone. The players thus have been asking about the best Warzone loadout to use. This question can be a difficult one as the loadout depends on specific gameplay. But we have still listed out some important information about the new gun AA 12 in Warzone season 6. Read more to know How to unlock AA 12 in Warzone.

How to unlock AA 12 in Warzone?

Kill 3 enemies by shooting from the hip with a shotgun in 7 different games. In order to complete the challenge, the players should head to Modern Warfare multiplayer. This is because they will have a lot more options to kill and also get a number of respawns that might be the key to complete the challenge. There are 7 games in which the players need to kill 3 enemies from the hip with a shotgun. This can be done in any game mode and shotgun but many prefer using the following shotguns.

Origin 12

VLK

Some popular Warzone Season 6 guns and loadout

Primary weapon: Grau 5.56

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Laser – Tac Laser, Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip Ammunition – 60 Round Mag

Primary weapon: M4A1

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – Corvus Custom Marksman Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight Ammunition – 60 Round Mags Underbarrel- Commando Foregrip

Secondary weapon: Kar98K

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel- Singuard Custom 27.6″ Laser – Tac Laser Optic – Variable Zoom Scope Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape

Primary weapon: Fal

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel –XRK Marksman Optic – VLK 3.0x Optic Ammunition – 30 Round Mags Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip

Secondary weapon: MP5

Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor Rare Grip–Stippled Grip Tape Optic – Tac Laser Ammunition – 45 Round Mags Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip

Primary weapon: AS VAL

Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor Barrel – VLK 105mm Sova Optic- G.I. Mini Reflex Laser – 5mW Laser Ammunition – 30 round mags Underbarrel- Merc ForegripMerc Foregrip

Primary weapon: Bruen MK9 LMG

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8” Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 round mags Rare Grip - Stippeled Grip Tape

(All images have been taken from Call Of Duty's official website)

