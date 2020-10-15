Last Updated:

How To Unlock AA 12 In Warzone? Know All About The New Shotgun

How to Unlock AA 12 in Warzone has been one fo the most asked questions of the gaming community lately. Thus we have decided to answer these questions. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
how to unlock aa 12 in warzone

The makers of Warzone recently launched their Season 6 and a number of new features have been added to the game. A set of new guns and loadouts have been introduced to COD Warzone. The players thus have been asking about the best Warzone loadout to use. This question can be a difficult one as the loadout depends on specific gameplay. But we have still listed out some important information about the new gun AA 12 in Warzone season 6. Read more to know How to unlock  AA 12 in Warzone. 

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Championship Game Between Dallas-Atlanta Breaks Viewership Records

Also Read | Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha To Give Players Free Access To Multiplayer Gaming

How to unlock AA 12 in Warzone?

Kill 3 enemies by shooting from the hip with a shotgun in 7 different games. In order to complete the challenge, the players should head to  Modern Warfare multiplayer. This is because they will have a lot more options to kill and also get a number of respawns that might be the key to complete the challenge. There are 7 games in which the players need to kill 3 enemies from the hip with a shotgun. This can be done in any game mode and shotgun but many prefer using the following shotguns. 

  • Origin 12 
  • VLK

Some popular Warzone Season 6 guns and loadout

  • Primary weapon: Grau 5.56
  1. Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
  2. Barrel – Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
  3. Laser – Tac Laser, Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip
  4. Ammunition – 60 Round Mag
  • Primary weapon: M4A1
  1. Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
  2. Barrel – Corvus Custom Marksman
  3. Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight
  4. Ammunition – 60 Round Mags
  5. Underbarrel- Commando Foregrip
  • Secondary weapon: Kar98K
  1. Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
  2. Barrel- Singuard Custom 27.6″
  3. Laser – Tac Laser
  4. Optic – Variable Zoom Scope
  5. Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape
  • Primary weapon: Fal
 
  1. Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
  2. Barrel –XRK Marksman
  3. Optic – VLK 3.0x Optic
  4. Ammunition – 30 Round Mags
  5. Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip
  • Secondary weapon: MP5
  1. Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor
  2. Rare Grip–Stippled Grip Tape
  3. Optic – Tac Laser
  4. Ammunition – 45 Round Mags
  5. Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip
  • Primary weapon: AS VAL
 
  1. Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor
  2. Barrel – VLK 105mm Sova
  3. Optic- G.I. Mini Reflex
  4. Laser – 5mW Laser
  5. Ammunition – 30 round mags
  6. Underbarrel- Merc ForegripMerc Foregrip
  • Primary weapon: Bruen MK9 LMG
  1. Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  2. Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”
  3. Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic
  4. Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  5. Ammunition: 60 round mags
  6. Rare Grip - Stippeled Grip Tape

(All images have been taken from Call Of Duty's official website)

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Considers Setting Up A "bubble" To Conduct 2021 Season

Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Season 6 Release Date: When Is The Upcoming Update Being Released?

First Published:
COMMENT