Cod Warzone Update Time: Know All About The Upcoming Halloween Event Here

Activision officially revealed the Halloween event: The Haunting of Verdansk Halloween. This is the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone update, for all the major gaming platforms which include PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Warzone players can now enjoy this new Night Time mode of the Battle Royale and also the Zombie Royale Modes. The update will also have a new trick-or-treat event that will reward the players with brand new unlockable items.

COD Warzone Update Time

A New Night Time Mode: In this upcoming mode, players will be able to see the full moon’s glow which will prevent the night from total darkness, but it will be better to find some Thermal optics in as this will help in spotting enemies who might be hiding in low-light areas. Another feature would be to use Cold-Blooded for countering these high-tech tools.

Trick or Treat Event: In this event, the players can expect to experience a few frights. A ventriloquist doll will keep appearing on the television sets which are tuned to the non-functioning channels, and second will be the appearance of the poltergeist of a chainsaw-wielding killer which the players will be able to see and hear across the Krovnik Farmland. The train tracks near the Train Station are in use by a ghost train.

Zombie Royale: In this mode, the players will be able to fight against and also together with strong zombified creatures as a part of this brand new Zombie Royale mode which will be a limited-time mode where death is not going to be permanent. The players who get sent to Gulag after getting killed will now instead come back as a zombie. These zombies will not be able to use weapons but will have supernatural abilities: increased speed, improved jumps, deadlier melee attacks, and thermal vision.

What time does the Warzone Update Come Out

The Call of Duty Warzone update by Activision which will be a Halloween event is scheduled to arrive on October 20, 2020.

October 20 US - 10 AM PT MX 12 PM Mexico City US 1 PM ET BR 2 PM Sao Paulo GB 6 PM UK ZS 7 PM Cape Town EU 7 PM Western Europe RU 8 PM Moscow IN 10:30 PM Mumbai

October 21 JP 2 AM Tokyo AU 3 AM Sydney



Promo Image Credits: Call of Duty Warzone News Twitter