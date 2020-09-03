Cashapp Warzone Tournament Bracket, Leaderboard And Other Important Details

The Cash App Warzone tournament took place on Monday, August 31, where duo Kacy "itzwarsz" Channer and vxpulear ended up bagging the massive cash prize. The tournament was organized by Cash App, who teamed up with BoomTV to bring together the competition. The short tournament offered a $70,000 cash prize, where gamers had to play in pairs of two.

Cash App Warzone tournament bracket: Format and cash prize details

The tournament was played in a two-versus-two duos format. For the initial rounds, both duos worked as a quad via public matchmaking. The team with the most kills progressed to the next stage of the bracket. Teams competed in a double-elimination stage before moving on to the Grand Finals. The Winner's Round 1 and the Grand Finals followed a best-of-five format, while the other games were in the best-of-three format.

Only Loser's Bracket matches were best-of-ones. As per the COD Warzone tournament rules, the team advancing to the Grand Final's from the Winner's Bracket had a one map advantage on the Loser's Bracket. The winning team received $10,000 as a cash price, while Cash App distributed $50,000 among the winners' – itzwarsz and vxpulear – subscribers on Twitch.

Cash App Warzone Tournament games results

1st place – itzwarsz and vxpulear ($70,000 cash prize)

2nd place – Symfuhny and HusKerrs

3rd place – Destroy and ClutchBelk

4th place – NICKMERCS and ImNio

5th place – Vikkstar123 and fifakillvizualz

6th place – Trainwreckstv and FeLo

7th place – Tommey and AlmxndTV

8th place – Tfue and SuperEvan

The Warzone tournament saw some unexpected duos rise in ranks as players like Aydan and MuTeX to KingRichard and Jukeyz exited early. Symfuhny and HusKerrs dominated most of the series, reaching the Grand Finals with ease. However, Itzwarsz & vxpulear won three back-to-back maps to secure their prize. Like previous BoomTV and Cash App tournaments, the event was streamed live on the Cash App Twitch channel. However, players usually stream their own game.

All Cash App Warzone tournament teams

NICKMERCS & ImNio.

exzachtt & averagejoewo.

Karma & DougisRaw.

BobbyPoffGaming & Rated.

Aydan & Mutex.

itzwarsz & vxpulear.

Nadeshot & cloakzy.

Trainwreckstv & FeLo.

Symfuhny & HusKerrs.

Pamaj & Skyz.

Tommey & AlmxndTV.

KingRichard & Jukeyz.

Tfue & SuperEvan.

Destroy & ClutchBelk.

Vikkstar123 & fifakillvisualz.

Frozone & aHTracT12

(Image credits: Call of Duty site)