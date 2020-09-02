Red Card Bunker In Warzone: Where To Find The Bunkers And Access Codes?

Call Of Duty: Warzone houses multiple secret bunkers which can give access to secret additions in the game. However, as the bunkers were introduced earlier, they were deemed to be only a part of the aesthetics of the game as players could not open them. The ability to unlock the bunkers was given to players with the 1.21 update. As Season 5 of Modern Warfare, new Red Access cards have given players an opportunity to unlock all the bunkers to see what the hype is all about.

Where are the bunkers in Warzone?

Players will not be able to find every bunker in a single match as there are ten of them in total. But, the majority of the bunkers are located across major areas in the game which will make it easier for players to scout the bunkers out. Once they are found, players need to use the Redd Access Card which can be acquired from chests. The bunkers will allow players to get their hands on exclusive loot. The locations of the bunkers are as follows -

Bunker 1 - At the northern end of the Warzone map near the crash site Bunker 2 - To the west of the first bunker, close to the dam Bunker 3 - East to the Bloc 15 Bunker 4 - South to the third bunker Bunker 5 - located right beside the fourth bunker Bunker 6 - North of the junkyard at the western part of the map Bunker 7 - Locate right next to the sixth bunker Bunker 8 - located between Junkyard and kart racing track Bunker 9 - at the south end of Tavorsk Park Bunker 10 - Southeast end of the map, around the Zordaya Prison Complex

Besides this, there are new location codes to secret bunkers. The codes for the secret bunkers are as follows -

Warzone Prison Shack - 72948531 Warzone Farmland - 49285163 South Junkyard - 97264138 North Junkyard - 87624851 Park (nuke) - 60274513 TV Station - 27495810

In order to open the bunkers, players have to compulsorily get their hands on the Red Access Card. These cards are available in the legendary crates but are rare in nature which can make it difficult to get their hands on. Whereas, bunker areas are hot zones for players with the red card so players need to be extra cautious around them.

Image courtesy - Call of DUty Warzone official website

