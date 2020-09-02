Last Updated:

Red Card Bunker In Warzone: Where To Find The Bunkers And Access Codes?

Red Card Bunker in Call of Duty Warzone details have been listed below. Read to know about the rare bunkers and where they are in the map.

Call Of Duty: Warzone houses multiple secret bunkers which can give access to secret additions in the game. However, as the bunkers were introduced earlier, they were deemed to be only a part of the aesthetics of the game as players could not open them. The ability to unlock the bunkers was given to players with the 1.21 update. As Season 5 of Modern Warfare, new Red Access cards have given players an opportunity to unlock all the bunkers to see what the hype is all about.

Where are the bunkers in Warzone?

Players will not be able to find every bunker in a single match as there are ten of them in total. But, the majority of the bunkers are located across major areas in the game which will make it easier for players to scout the bunkers out. Once they are found, players need to use the Redd Access Card which can be acquired from chests. The bunkers will allow players to get their hands on exclusive loot. The locations of the bunkers are as follows - 

  1. Bunker 1 - At the northern end of the Warzone map near the crash site

  2. Bunker 2 - To the west of the first bunker, close to the dam

  3. Bunker 3 - East to the Bloc 15

  4. Bunker 4 - South to the third bunker 

  5. Bunker 5 - located right beside the fourth bunker 

  6. Bunker 6 - North of the junkyard at the western part of the map 

  7. Bunker 7 - Locate right next to the sixth bunker 

  8. Bunker 8 - located between Junkyard and kart racing track 

  9. Bunker 9 - at the south end of Tavorsk Park 

  10. Bunker 10 - Southeast end of the map, around the Zordaya Prison Complex

Besides this, there are new location codes to secret bunkers. The codes for the secret bunkers are as follows -

  1. Warzone Prison Shack - 72948531

  2. Warzone Farmland - 49285163

  3. South Junkyard - 97264138

  4. North Junkyard - 87624851

  5. Park (nuke) - 60274513

  6. TV Station - 27495810

In order to open the bunkers, players have to compulsorily get their hands on the Red Access Card. These cards are available in the legendary crates but are rare in nature which can make it difficult to get their hands on. Whereas, bunker areas are hot zones for players with the red card so players need to be extra cautious around them. 

Image courtesy - Call of DUty Warzone official website

