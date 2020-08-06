Toronto Ultra $100K Warzone Event Live Streaming, Schedule And All You Need To Know

Call of Duty League side Toronto Ultra are celebrating their win in the recently concluded CDL Toronto Home Series by hosting a tournament on COD: Modern Warfare's battle royale, Warzone. The tournament features 32 teams of three players each comprising some of the biggest streamers and players in the COD Esports community. Featuring a massive prize pool of $100,000, the Warzone tournament began on Wednesday, August 5 and will conclude on August 6. Here's everything to know about the Toronto Ultra Warzone event and how fans can catch the live action on Day 2 of the same:

Toronto Ultra Warzone event: Schedule, participating teams

As mentioned above, the 32 teams will be playing several matches over two four-hour sessions on each of the days to claim the grand first prize of $50,000.

The teams participating are:

Vikkstar123, JoeWo, exzachtt

Pamaj, Testyment, Gunless

Spratt, Fluxuryy, Porky99

Tfue, theGaGOD, GodRx

Enable, Galvanxze, ClutchBelk

Nadeshot, Methodz, BobbyPoff

FaZe Bloo, TimtheTatman, JKap

LEGIQN, Bartonologist, GangtazsaluteJaffainc

FaZe Blaze, Fifakill

Aydan, MuTeX, Yungtaz

Symfuhny, Cloakzy, HusKerrs

WarsZ, Tommey, Jukeyz

Rated, Frozone, SuperEvan

SypherPK, LuckyChamu, Repulize

Rallied, JustClutch, EthanStellar

Vapulear, Kayzah, Splashed

GoldGlove, JERICHO, Die3sel

FemSteph, Bronana, Pineapqles

NICKMERCS, Swagg, Biffle

NuFo, Danii, Karma

IzakOOO, LEH, Janowicz

TheOceaneOpz, Neslo, Ranksss

DrLupo, YKTDeleo, xcudigee

TeeP, DougisRaw, Blast

Censor, SummN, Finessen

Ricky, Almxnd, Newbz

DanucD, Scoom, Legendary117

Chino, StuDyy, Hastyle/JawnHa

ImSuda, BigPuffer, HyperNovaPuma

Jacob Banks, Nyah Williams, Blake Williams

Phantomz, Mayappo, Ottereyes

Gotaga, ChowH1, Lowan

Day 1 started on August 5 at 12 PM PST (August 6, 12:30 AM IST). The schedule for Day 2 remains the same. The event will be broadcast live on Call of Duty's Twitch channel. Alternatively, Toronto Ultra will be streaming the live standings on their YouTube channel.

Toronto Ultra Warzone Day 1 results

Team KayzhaR finished Day 1 on top with 429 points to their name. They were followed by Team NICMERCS who ended Day 1 just two points off KayzhaR's team. Team Rated (425 points, Team Aydan (421 points) and Team Spratt (388 points) complete the top five. Former COD World Champion Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow saw his team finish in 10th place with 374 points. Teams of other popular streamers like Tfue and Dr Lupo have their work cut out for Day 2, should they still harbour hopes of a top-five finish.

🥇 Team @KayzahR

🥈 Team @NICKMERCS

🥉 Team @Rated_COD



There you have it, folks, that's a wrap for Day 1! Tune in tomorrow as we crown our Champion, taking home $50k for 1st place 🏆 💰



⏰ 12 PM PST/3 PM EST

📺 https://t.co/GUPPf0oaB8#SooUltra #LiveFromWarzone pic.twitter.com/gXnWwbt1Xq — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) August 5, 2020

(Image Credits: Toronto Ultra Twitter)