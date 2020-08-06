Toronto Ultra $100K Warzone Event Live Streaming, Schedule And All You Need To Know

Call of Duty League side Toronto Ultra are celebrating their win in the recently concluded CDL Toronto Home Series by hosting a tournament on COD: Modern Warfare's battle royale, Warzone. The tournament features 32 teams of three players each comprising some of the biggest streamers and players in the COD Esports community. Featuring a massive prize pool of $100,000, the Warzone tournament began on Wednesday, August 5 and will conclude on August 6. Here's everything to know about the Toronto Ultra Warzone event and how fans can catch the live action on Day 2 of the same:
One of the BIGGEST @CallofDuty #Warzone tournaments coming to you LIVE August 5-6! Watch @NICKMERCS, @timthetatman, @DrLupo, @Vikkstar123, @Methodz, @Symfuhny and many more compete for 100K
Tune in at https://t.co/GUPPf0oaB8
12 PM PST/3 PM EST#SooUltra #LiveFromWarzone pic.twitter.com/YHijrIgiUT
As mentioned above, the 32 teams will be playing several matches over two four-hour sessions on each of the days to claim the grand first prize of $50,000.
The teams participating are:
Day 1 started on August 5 at 12 PM PST (August 6, 12:30 AM IST). The schedule for Day 2 remains the same. The event will be broadcast live on Call of Duty's Twitch channel. Alternatively, Toronto Ultra will be streaming the live standings on their YouTube channel.
Team KayzhaR finished Day 1 on top with 429 points to their name. They were followed by Team NICMERCS who ended Day 1 just two points off KayzhaR's team. Team Rated (425 points, Team Aydan (421 points) and Team Spratt (388 points) complete the top five. Former COD World Champion Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow saw his team finish in 10th place with 374 points. Teams of other popular streamers like Tfue and Dr Lupo have their work cut out for Day 2, should they still harbour hopes of a top-five finish.
🥇 Team @KayzahR— Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) August 5, 2020
🥈 Team @NICKMERCS
🥉 Team @Rated_COD
There you have it, folks, that's a wrap for Day 1! Tune in tomorrow as we crown our Champion, taking home $50k for 1st place 🏆 💰
⏰ 12 PM PST/3 PM EST
📺 https://t.co/GUPPf0oaB8#SooUltra #LiveFromWarzone pic.twitter.com/gXnWwbt1Xq
