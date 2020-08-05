TeePs Trials COD Tournament: Rated & TheDezmond Win $15k Warzone Tourney

Former Call of Duty World Champion Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow hosted yet another edition of his popular TeeP's Trials Warzone tournament. With season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone set to kick off on August 5, the last COD tournament of season 4 was a star-studded affair with some of the best COD players in North America participating in TeeP's Trials. Here are the results from TeeP's Trials COD tournament and the final prize distribution.

Also Read | Valorant Agni Series Schedule, Live Stream Details And Massive Prize Pool Of ₹6,25,000

TeeP's Trials COD tournament results

Tyler Polchow and COD host Joe 'MerK' DeLuca hosted the event which was streamed on TeeP's own Twitch channel. The tournament that had a combined prize pool of $15,000 and saw participation from veteran Call of Duty stars to some of the best up and coming players in Warzone. Prominent duos like NICKMERCS & Swagg and Tfue & wuskin saw early exits from the tournament after being narrowly beaten in the opening rounds. The team of popular Twitch streamers, KingRichard & Jukeyz, were one of the most consistent duos in the upper bracket. The duo claimed their spot in the Grand Finals without dropping a single map. Aydan & MuTeX, who exited in the semifinals lost to KingRichard & Jukeyz by a single kill. In semifinal 2, Rated & TheDezmond scored a single kill win over Symfuhny & HusKerrs to enter the finals.

The finals between the two COD teams was quite an intense affair. Rated & TheDezmond had their work cut out after they were wiped out early in the last map. However, the Rated duo capitalised on KingRichard & Jukeyz's inability to close the game to take the winners medal.

TeeP's Trials standings (Top 8)

Rated & TheDezmond (winners) KingRichard & Jukeyz (runner-up) Aydan & MuTeX Symfuhny & HUsKerrs Tommey & AlmxndTV Karma & xxUnRationaL NICKMERCS & Swagg Vikkstar123 & Itzwarsz

Rated & TheDezmond got their hands on the $7,000 paycheck as champions. KingRichard & Jukeyz were rewarded $5,000 for finishing a close second. Aydan & MuTeX and Symfuhny & HUsKerrs won $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

Also Read | Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 4 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

COD Warzone Season 5 trailer

Also Read | NODWIN Valorant Invitational: Team V3NOM Bags ₹75,000 After Winning Tournament

Also Read | NODWIN Invitational's Reception Exhibits The Potential Valorant Has In Indian Esports

(Image Credits: BOOM TV Twitter Handle)