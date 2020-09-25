Chipotle Cup Fortnite Standings, Qualifiers Results And Finals Schedule

Chipotle Challenger Series #3 completed its round of qualifiers on Thursday, September 24. Offering a prize pool of $50,000 and a year's worth of Chipotle, the Chipotle Fortnite Cup finals will see participation from some of the most popular streamers and celebrities. Here's a look at the standings from the latest round of qualifiers that was played on Thursday:

Chipotle Cup Fortnite format, schedule

Chipotle Challenger Series #3 commenced on September 17 with the first session of the qualifiers. A total of four sessions of qualifiers (two each for NA East and West) were played to determine the teams advancing to the finals. Each qualifier was a three-hour session with a maximum of 1,000 trios participating. The top four from each of the four qualifier sessions advance to the finals, scheduled for October 1.

Chipotle Cup Fortnite standings

NA West (September 24)

Trios Matches Kills Total Points Average Placement 1 feared, cyrzr, dylannx 6 65 137 2.0 2 HEART, Durant, TrapKilled 6 55 118 7.0 3 andrew, maken, Kenshi 6 56 113 6.8 4 SDverT, caleb, Bumboy 6 58 112 4.5 5 rift, ItsNach, samsterfn_ 6 54 105 8.3 6 GTEdog, JayRosez, Kehnys 6 59 98 8.0 7 WGoon, NorCalFecoy, YT77Xa_ 5 49 94 4.6 8 yungcalce, ZexRow, MackWood 6 46 91 5.3 9 Adity, Slowfo, Nanos_ 6 42 90 6.0 10 willcry, Zookez, Statics 6 48 90 6.8

NA East (September 24)

The top 16 teams from the qualifiers will meet the 17 invitational teams in the finals. The finale will be played in a 33-team private lobby and will be a five-game series. The trios with the most points at the end of the window will be crowned as the champions of Chipotle Challenger Series #3.

CourageJD, Bugha, Myth, Aydan, Ewok, NickEh30, Stable Ronaldo, FRESH, Mongraal, Arkhram, MrSavage, Rehx, Ceice, Falconer and EmadGG are some of the streamers who have confirmed their participation in the tournament. Celebrity participants include Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, New Orleans Pelicans' Josh Hart, and NBA draft hopefuls Cole Anthony, Obi Toppin & Tre Jones and DJ Deacon Phillippe.

The finals will be streamed on Chipotle's official Twitch channel on October 1, 3:00 pm ET (October 2, 12:30 am IST).

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter)