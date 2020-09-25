Destroy Gorgers In Fortnite; Here's Complete Guide To Finish Fortnite Week 5 Challenge

Fortnite is always filled with challenges and events that players can do to grab some XP or get a chance to unlock a cosmetic material. Fortnite weekly challenges are one of the best ways for the players to procure some XP and rewards. The weekly challenges for Fortnite season 4 are especially interesting as they revolve around the Marvel Universe. Fortnite Season 4 has been graced with easier challenges as compared to Season 3. Another important Fortnite Week 5 challenge involves destroying Gorgers in Fortnite.

What are gorgers? What are Destroy Gorgers in Fortnite?

This is one of the challenges that are quite difficult. Firstly, the players will have to locate a Gorger. Gorgers spawn randomly during matches, so players need to look for them every time they enter a new match. Players need to spot a flash of a red laser in the sky to know the location of a Gorger and head there. Gorgers don’t spawn instantly when the match starts, they spawn usually when the first Storm Circle appears.

Gorgers look like a heavier version of a Gatherer. These are drones that belong to Galactus. To destroy a Gorger, the player will need to have a heavy arsenal of weapons. Players can just walk into such a situation, they need to be prepared to battle the Gorger. There are two ways to inflict damage to the Gorger. There are two yellow spots, one at the bottom of the Gorger and one at the eye. Players need to shoot these spots to damage the Gorger.

The Gorger also has a defense mechanism installed, where it starts throwing Gatherers to aid it in the battle. It is advisable to knock down these Gatherers as and when they spawn as they can create issues for the players. Once you knock down a Gatherer, you can use the Gatherer remains as a weapon against the Gorger. The Gatherer remains are a laser beam weapon with infinite ammo, and it deals significantly more damage than the normal weapons.

This challenge is meant to be a team challenge and the players need to defeat the Gorger as a squad. As long as the player has participated in the battle against the Gorger and it is defeated, they will complete the challenge. As this one is a difficult challenge, players are rewarded with a whopping 50,000 XP to complete this Fortnite Week 5 challenge.

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges

There are many more challenges for Fortnite Week 5. Players can complete these challenges to gain a lot of XP and also move up in the battle pass to unlock new things like cosmetics. Moving up tiers in the battle pass rewards the players with various things and this can be done by earning XP. Fortnite Weekly challenges are one of the best ways to amass a lot of XP. Here are the other Fortnite Week 5 challenges:

Search Chests at Doom's Domain: 0/7

Eliminations at Dirty Docks: 0/3

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out: 0/1

Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle: 0/1

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring at Salty Springs: 0/1

Make a Stark Robot dance: 0/1

Destroy Gorgers [Rec: 4 Players]: 0/1

Promo image source: _IBISFNIntel_ Twitter Handle