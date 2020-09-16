Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series With $50,000 Prize Pool Announced

Chipotle Challenger Series is offering a change for Fortnite players to try and compete for $50,000 and a year's worth of free burritos, with its third iteration. Additionally, the trios event will have some of the most popular streamers and celebrities participating to get their hands on the handsome cash prize. After successfully hosting the previous two editions of the event with COD: Warzone, Chipotle Challenger Series #3 will return to Fortnite, with qualifiers for the event set to begin on September 17.

Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series #3 registration details, schedule

As was the case with previous editions, the upcoming event will be exclusive for players in the North America region, with separate servers for NA East and NA West. Interested players will have to form a team of three players (all over the age of 13), and should be residents of the United States or Canada. Players can register for the event by visiting the tournament’s official Battlefy page. Teams can select one of the four available qualifier slots:

Qualifier 1: September 17, NA East

Qualifier 2: September 17, NA West

Qualifier 3: September 24, NA East

Qualifier 4: September 24, NA West

Each qualifier round will allow up to 1,000 teams and will be played over a three-hour window. The top four teams from each qualifier round will advance to the Grand Finale, which is scheduled for Thursday, October 1. 16 teams from the qualifiers and 17 invitational teams will form the 33-team private lobby in the finals. The finals will be played over a five-game series, with the team accumulating the most points winning the big prize.

The team winning the tournament will win the lion's share of the prize pool - $30,000. Teams finishing 2nd and 3rd will win $15,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series teams/confirmed players

Streamers confirmed to be participating in the tournament: CourageJD, Bugha, Myth, Aydan, Ewok, NickEh30, Stable Ronaldo, FRESH, Mongraal, Arkhram, MrSavage, Rehx, Ceice, Falconer, EmadGG

Celebrities: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, New Orleans Pelicans' Josh Hart, NBA draft hopefuls Cole Anthony, Obi Toppin & Tre Jones, DJ Deacon Phillippe

