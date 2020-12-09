COD Mobile World Championship Finals Cancelled, Prizes To Be Split Among Regional Winners

The COD Mobile World Championship Finals will be another event affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. While the world had somewhat started again, a second wave of the virus has endangered people again, causing everyone to restrict their actions once again. With the number of cases rapidly increasing, Activision has decided to cancel the COD Mobile World Championship Finals.

COD Mobile World Championship Finals cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

In a statement released, the company stated that they had to make a difficult decision, which was needed to keep everyone safe. They added that they have executed "abundance of caution", leading them to cancel the event. Their first priority will be the players, fans and community, and do not wish to put anyone at risk by asking them to travel to a new location.

"We are putting the health and well-being of our players first,” the developer said. Keeping that in mind, the prize money for the event will be distributed among the Stage 4: Regional Playoff Champions. Their team thanked everyone for understanding, looking forward to future endeavours in competitive gaming.

How much is COD Mobile World Championship Finals prize money?

The event was to have a massive $750,000 prize. However, with eight playoff champions, the money will be divided. This means, each team will be receiving around $94,000 from the organizers.

All COD Mobile World Championship Finals teams

Tribe Gaming (North Amercia) KingsClan (Europe) Influence Rage E-Sports (Brazil) Team Mayhem (India) Reject (Japan) NRX Jeremiah 29:11 (Philippines) 1K Gaming (South Korea) Good Genius (Vietnam)

This year, many gaming events had to be cancelled worldwide. For Call of Duty, gamers had to play their tournament online, which was worth $4.6 million. While COD has events lined up next year, it is difficult to say when the next COD Mobile event will be held.

Fans react to the world championship finals being cancelled

😔 really was looking forward to watching lan — Aerith *✲ﾟ*｡⋆♡ོ (@Axrith) December 7, 2020

Dang that sucks... I was looking forward to meeting some Codm Content creators and some pro players. This 100% make sense and player/staff safety is above all. Im hoping 2021 will be a banger and we can leave 2020 behind us! — dHolidayMan (@dHitman137) December 7, 2020

I totally understand the decision. Extremely unfortunate regardless... — Elijah Jackson (@HawksNest) December 7, 2020

I was really looking forward to this, but I understand why this decision had to be made. GGs to all the teams that participated in this. — Osita (@TheRealOceeta) December 7, 2020

