COD Cold War Zombies Glitches After Patch: List Of All The Remaining Glitches

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out and it brings the new Zombies Mode and split-screen multiplayer which allows players to enjoy the game side by side with their buddies. The game's developer and publisher, Activision, has made sure that the players are intrigued with all the new stuff coming including the link up with the original Black Ops story. However, it is not a mystery that the game has some interesting glitches apart from the disappointing crashing issues.

So, Activision released a new update to fix the glitches, nevertheless, the game still has plenty to look forward to. This is the reason why are many players wondering about "COD Cold War Zombies Glitches after Patch." If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

COD Cold War Zombies Glitches after the new patch by Activision

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developers released a new update with patch notes to fix many major crashing issues, bugs and several interesting glitches. Some of the few fixed Cold War Zombies glitches are out of the map and Solo God Mode in which Solo God Mode was one of the most popular glitches amongst players.

However, there a still numerous glitches left to be patched by Activision and players are enjoying the Cold War Zombies Glitches after Patch. Below is the list of all the known glitches in the game after the latest update.

Cold War Zombies Glitches after Patch

Team God mode

Plain pile up spot

Truck pile up spot

Pause in air glitch

Dark Eather jump to slide barrier

Cold War Zombies Glitches that are patched with the new update

Out the map Patched

Solo God Mode Patched

So, you have the entire list of some interesting glitches which you may want to try. However, if you want to enjoy these bugs, start playing now because no one knows when Activision will release the next Cold War Zombies patch notes to fix the remaining ones.

