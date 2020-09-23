COD: Modern Warfare, Warzone Season 6 To Bring Two New Operators, Underground Subway

Activision just dropped the trailer for the sixth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, which reportedly could be the last instalment for COD: Modern Warfare series. With Activision looking to embark on a new journey with Black Ops Cold War, the final iteration of Modern Warfare promises to be a nostalgic yet exciting season for all gamers.

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Considers Setting Up A "bubble" To Conduct 2021 Season

Courtesy of the two-minute-long trailer released on Tuesday, some of the new additions to season six have been teased which includes two new Operators, a host of new weapons and some very interesting additions to Verdansk map. The new Operators for the season have been officially confirmed by Activision to be Farah and Nikolai. The former is a character COD fans have been waiting for quite some time, especially considering she was one of the main characters in Campaign on Modern Warfare. Meanwhile, Nikolai is a classic game character that dates back to the original Modern Warfare.

Among new weapons, the developers teased the all-new R700 sniper rifle along with AS VAL assault rifle. Initial reports stated the AA-12 shotgun was also set to make its debut in the game with Season 6. However, as of now, it remains unclear it the shotgun will arrive with the new season or it has been officially scrapped.

Also Read | League Of Legends Worlds 2020 Could Have Limited Fans In Arena For Grand Finale

COD: Modern Warefare, Warzone Season Six trailer

The ever-popular Verdansk map will get an all-new underground subway for player transportation. A glimpse of the subway along with the underneath map of the subway system was teased in the final few seconds of the trailer.

Season 6 of COD: Modern Warfare and Warzone will be officially released on September 29. This comes as a bit of surprise Season 5 was released not less than two months ago - August 5. With Activision looking to usher a new era in the longstanding Call of Duty franchise with Black Ops Cold War, it might explain why the developers are pushing the new season so fast. Black Ops Cold War will hit the shelves on November November 13 and will be launched with all-new gameplay which will only be enhanced by the release of the new consoles - PlayStation 5 (PS 5) and Xbox Series X.

Also Read | Team Kolkata Emerge As Champions Of ₹150,000 Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0

Also Read | League Of Legends Worlds Anthem 'Take Over' Amasses Over 3.4 Million Views Within 24 Hours

(Image Credits: COD Twitter)