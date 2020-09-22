League Of Legends Worlds 2020 Could Have Limited Fans In Arena For Grand Finale

Riot Games are still planning to host the Grand Finale of League of Legends World Championship with limited number of fans in the arena. Also known as Worlds 2020, the final of the global event will take place on October 31 at at Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai, China.

John Needham, Riot Games' global head of esports, told reporters on Monday that the organisers are still contemplating if fans can be allowed in the arena. Needham, however, added that they still have a lot of work to do to ensure the safety of everyone amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the finals still over a month away, Needham said the hosts will monitor health and safety regulations at the event for the next few weeks before making a call on whether fans will be allowed for the finale. "I think we’re going to be fine, and we’ll have a small audience in the stadium, but we’ll see. It’s gotta be safe," Needham said, as quoted by Reuters.

The 10th edition of League of Legends Worlds will commence on September 25 with 10 teams competing in the Play-In Stage to earn a place in the Group Stage. Out the 10, only four will quality for the main tournament, which will be played between October 3 and 31. Except the finals, the rest of the matches will be hosted from the Shanghai Media Tech Studio.

The 22 teams will be competing for the huge prize pool (Riot is yet to release the prize pool details) along with an opportunity to get their hands of the coveted Summoner's Cup.

League of Legends Worlds qualified teams

Play-In Stage

Group A: Team Liquid, MAD Lions, Legacy Esports, Papara SuperMassive and INTZ Esports

Group B: LGD Gaming, PSG Talon, V3 Esports, Unicorns of Love and Rainbow7

Group Stage (One team from Play-In will join each group)

Group A: G2 Esports, Suning, Machi Esports

Group B: Machi Esports, JD Gaming, Rogue

Group C: Team SoloMid, Fnatic, Gen.G

Group D: Top Esports, DeagonX, FlyQuest

Mercedes-Benz to be presenting sponsor of the Trophy Ceremony of LoL Esports Events

Meanwhile, Riot Games also announced its strategic partnership with luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz. During Monday's preview event for LoL Worlds 2020, the German company, which has been associated with LoL since 2018, was unveiled as the official exclusive automotive partner for League of Legends Esports Global Events - World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), and All-Star Events. Mercedes-Benz will kick-off this new partnership as the first-ever presenting partner of the trophy ceremony at Worlds 2020 Final.

(Image Credits: LoL Esports Twitter)