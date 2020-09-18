League Of Legends Worlds Anthem 'Take Over' Amasses Over 3.4 Million Views Within 24 Hours

Riot Games is leaving no stones unturned in hyping their flagship League of Legends competitive event of the year - League of Leagues World Championship, commonly known as Worlds. Just a week out from the start of the tournament in Shanghai, Riot unveiled the anthem for Worlds 2020. Jeremy McKinnon, Max Schneider and Henry Lau collaborated for the track "Take Over," which gives fans a glimpse of the super-competitive world of League of Legends.

On Thursday, the track, alongside its animated video, was released on the official League of Legends account and YouTube. According to ESPN, over 100,000 fans turned into the live premiere of the music video on the official account. Meanwhile, the YouTube video has already amassed over 3.4 million views in just 12 hours of its premiere. This is the seventh annual song celebrating League of Legends Worlds, "Warriors" by Imagine Dragons, released in 2014, being the first.

The animated music video features one of the most iconic players in LoL history, three-time world champion Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok guiding a new player through the history of Worlds. Other players featuring in the music video are 2019 world champion Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang of FunPlus Phoenix, 2014 world champion Cho "Mata" Se-hyeong and the inaugural champion Enrique "xPeke" Cedeño Martínez.

League of Legends Worlds anthem; watch video

Riot Games also dropped a short video titled, 'What is Worlds?', a comprehensive guide to understand the complex world of League of Legends and its competitive universe:

League of Legend Worlds 2020 begins on September 25 and will run through October 31. The entire tournament will be held in Shanghai, with Riot following proper guidelines to ensure the safety of the players and fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The global event will comprise of 22 teams battling for the coveted Summoner's Cup and 25% share of the combined prize pool, to be released at a later date.

Ten teams will begin the tournament next week with the Play-In Stage, out of which only four will advance to the next stage, Group Stage. A total of 16 teams will battle in the main event, which consists of the Group Stage and Knockout Stage. The final is scheduled to take place at Pudong Football Stadium on October 31.

