Team Kolkata Emerge As Champions Of ₹150,000 Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0

Velocity Gaming extended their dominance in the Indian Valorant esports scene with a first-place finish in the Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0. Representing the city of Kolkata in the IPL-themed event, Velocity Gaming got their hands on the lion's share of the ₹1,50,000 prize money after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Team Chennai (Team Tamilas) in the Grand Finale.

Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0 results

The tournament was played between September 19 and 21 with eight teams representing the eight premier cities of India. The two initial two days saw the eight teams competing in the gruelling quarter-final matches, which were played in a double-elimination format. Team Kolkata, Team Chennai, Team Mumbai and Team Hyderabad (Orange Rock Esports) advanced to the final day of action, which featured the semi-finals and final.

Also Read | Vikkstar & CDL Warzone Showdown: Full Schedule And Live Streaming Details For $210k Event

In semi-final 1, Team Chennai endured a stern challenge from Mumbai to become the first team to advance to the final. With 33 kills to his name, Mumbai's sMxYT took the tag of 'top fragger of the match,' but failed to guide his side to the final, with Chennai winning 13-11.

Mumbai and Chennai was nothing short of entertainment! And we have our first finalist in Valorant Skyshowdown! Team Chennai books the final spot after a hard grind against team Mumbai with a score of 13-11. #SkyesportsChampionship pic.twitter.com/I7LNHQxXk5 — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) September 21, 2020

The second semi-final was a much straightforward tie. eam Kolkata dominated the proceedings right from the start to secure a comfortable 13-5 win.

Also Read | League Of Legends Worlds Anthem 'Take Over' Amasses Over 3.4 Million Views Within 24 Hours

The best-of-three final was a much closer affair, with both, Kolkata and Chennai, looking to capitalise on their opponent's weaknesses. Kolkata snatched Map 1 (Ascent) with a 13-8 score. However, Chennai managed to keep the tie alive by winning Map 2 (Bind) with a similar 13-8 scoreline.

With the title in line, both teams started Match 3, in Split, with an impetus in attack. A momentary back-and-forth bout ensued between the two sides before Kolkata established a strong foothold in the match, eventually securing a 13-5 win. While Chennai did manage to force the Kolkata to drop a map in the tournament, the talented Valorant roster of Excali, Rzacez, Antidote, Amaterasu, Seninel prevailed in the end.

Chennai's RAFAAA was named the MVP of Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0 for his consistent performances throughout the tourmanet. He finished the tournament with an impressive 137 kills and 16 assists. Antidote was the top fragger for Kolkata, notching an impressive KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) of 117/16/18.

A stellar performance from one of the upcoming pros in Valorant! Rafaa wins the @HyperX MVP award in Valorant Skyshowdown with a KDA of 137 / 98 / 16! Congratulations Rafaa & Team Chennai!#SkyesportsChampionship #valorantSkyShowdown #Valorant #Esports #gaming pic.twitter.com/eErGVBhg3Q — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) September 22, 2020

Also Read | SkyEsports Valorant Showdown: IPL-themed Tournament To Carry ₹1,50,000 Prize Pool

Also Read | FaZe Face Off Warzone: Tommey, Almxnd And Co Win $75,000 Tournament

(Image Credits: Sky Esports Twitter)