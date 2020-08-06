Contender Cash Cup Leaderboard, August 5 Results, Prize Pool And All You Need To Know

The Fortnite Champion Series is upon us. The qualifiers for the arguably the biggest Fortnite event of the year is currently ongoing. The weekly events still continue to take place despite the server issues in the Middle East region and other regions. The Wednesday-only event, Contender Cash Cup kicked off with the new Fortnite season and will be played every week till August 12. As the name suggests, the weekly event is for players in the Contender division, where winners can take home some handy cash prize.

Contender Cast Cup leaderboard (Top 10)

NA East

Trios Wins Total Points 1 twitch 200_pxmp, best tarper, StarvingAiden TV 4 167 2 jan is shy, ContenderDayyvid, ethn ow it hurts 3 165 3 Onxtaps, Pure Kurq, Justicе. 3 159 4 hockey9845213092, Charli D amelio., HOOKSSSS 2 152 5 Kay Fuso, H e a d l e ss, GodPlayerYΕS 3 149 6 NSC FLASH GABRIE, Sick raixs 2, Th7nDeR_愛 4 148 7 GDK Qxed, AJO 爱, DTAR D3R3K 2 144 8 sreo-san, Pxrtables, Drízzyツ 1 144 9 CAVALO IBÉRICO, ze baleia, URSINHO GUMMY. 1 144 10 Twitch JUANKYKA, twitch rafalillo, PituX TWITCH 3 143

Europe

Trios Wins Total Points 1 Russian _Cheater, Paul Icier, Gens D Armes 2 218 2 Munji ., IshyTk, U got owned xo 2 214 3 500fps., ome Rasenmäher, TTV_SERKANFN 1 209 4 YOU GET DXG ON, exisdaddy, BadOnNewBinds 1 202 5 w agc, razzy v2, Atacenks V2 2 201 6 fanboyM1dsk1, Б0ЕВАЯ ЕДИНИЦА, Senator ay лол 2 201 7 Krazzersrr, akaSHQIPE, ｓｈｐｅｎｄ 2 199 8 killed by ulmez, B0T Bepis, caparoonie3 2 198 9 LandyPK, BIG ABDOo, THORBN Luv Batot 2 197 10 Zenttixツ, Deadmond YT, Lαyton 2 197

Contender Cast Cup winners (Top 3 - other regions)

NA West

1. vibeskilled yt, 999 Ryu, sadgirl gaby - 164 points (3 wins)

2. tinytimmy83, Jus tf up, vehx018764 - 163 points (3 wins)

3. lol tournament, K wuvs V, ттν ωαννууℓσυιѕѕ - 162 points (2 wins)

Brazil

1. REKSEK JACKCHAIN, ProEs LINDAOOOOO, SOU BIPOLAR - 181 points (4 wins)

2. SИowspampiumpiuㅤ, SpringVoyage120, skull iwnl - 172 points (3 wins)

3. x450321350, LauchaaaX, MZRT 666 - 166 points (2 wins)

Contender Cash Cup teams and format

The cup competition is a trio event (three players in one team). Each session will last for three hours with matches capped at 10 per team. One incentive for the best performing teams in the Contender Cash Cup is that they will gain eligibility for one week of the Champions event. The top five teams take home a cash prize ranging from $900 to $600 along with a Champions League Event Eligibility Token.

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter Handle)