Contender Cash Cup Leaderboard, July 23 Results, Overall Standings And Prize Pool

Fortnite's Contender Cash Cup's for Chapter 2 Season 3 began on July 15 and will continue for every Wednesday till August 12. The Contender Cash Cup, along with the Thursday's Platform Cash Cup and weekend's Hype Nite, will be a chance for players to make it to the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin in August. The Fortnite Contender Cash Cup is only for Contender League players and is concluded after one round of matches.

Contender Cash Cup leaderboard - Top 10 (July 23)

Contender Cash cup standings for North America - East (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS ELIMS POINTS 1. Zaе, KingAkz, WildPenguin438 2 113 185 2. bubz woof, gоhan, cheater kyrha 3 131 171 3. mаrc0, smonkiе, zеmo 3 95 160 4. Outrade., youtube cakiepoo, aimbot vaylin 5 118 157 5. daddy bmo, Sydearms, cN Cozhies 2 82 156 6. knоcka, Exult ム, SоaR JT 3 83 153 7. YRN Sewe, Moro Ari, Blaz3it 4 77 152 8. Murkzot, GBC Ace, Chasedoge 3 83 150 9. code voli, poontay, King 3 77 149 10. Im Trash So R U., Ѕparticus, GirlyDaPro 3 87 148

Contender Cash cup standings for North America - West (5:30 AM to 8:30 AM IST)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS ELIMS POINTS 1. Tight Corn, Kireﮎ, unfazed 3 109 185 2. Lucks da best, glizzy glad rush, FluffyDolphin932 2 118 184 3. owlfn is garbo, 600 earnings FN, No Talking Plz 4 112 183 4. zorbzyz, glizzy glad kos, glizzy boy clexo 3 117 181 5. JаceL, Aurum, yJacob 4 81 165 6. Link809, Scorxch, Adxnlol 2 92 156 7. PN ByPatito, Reach carries, T3M Capi 3 77 154 8. Fuzen Zusa, FOZΛ, xareǃ 3 90 151 9. fluffydonkeyL2, era, tent. 2 93 150 10. SoaR DK, Dequan1818, LMA0 YOU ARE BAD 2 81 147

Contender Cash Cup leaderboard: Contender Cash Cup standings for in other regions (Top 3)

Contender Cash Cup standings: Europe (10:30 AM to 1:30 AM IST)

Neon Classic, not kreizy ズ, CODE-DISCONNECT - 170 points (120 eliminations, 5 wins) Chefen ., G4 Linndi ψ, Noar Covid 19 - 165 points (111 eliminations, 3 wins) Wkey-RaiKen, Syfrax-ᵐᵉⁱˢᵗᵉʳ-, Qkentx.U8 - 161 points (94 eliminations, 3 wins)

Contender Cash Cup standings: Brazil (2:30 AM IST to 5:30 AM IST)

Rapha-ᴘɢ-, HDG_iLLuZioNz, Andy -ᴘɢ- - 172 points (104 eliminations, 3 wins) Zømbie Washed, ᴏꜱᴏ ᴛᴇᴅᴅʏ ɴᴏ ʟ2, StickZy LMツ - 166 points (107 eliminations, 3 wins) knutt.jpeg, amo o bertinho, Twich magmatop1 - 165 points (97 eliminations)

Fortnite Contender Cash Cup points and format

The Contender Cash Cup is a trio event and every session will last for three hours. The best performing teams for this cup will be eligible for one week of the Champions event. The scoring system is similar to other Fortnite competitive events, where a victory earns the team 14 points and points are shared between top 25 teams. A team can also earn points from eliminations, though they are capped at 20 points per game. Top five teams will earn prizes from $900 to $600, along with a Champion League Event Eligibility Token.

