Contender Cash Cup Leaderboard, July 23 Results, Overall Standings And Prize Pool

Fortnite's Contender Cash Cup's for Chapter 2 Season 3 began on July 15 and will continue for every Wednesday till August 12. The Contender Cash Cup, along with the Thursday's Platform Cash Cup and weekend's Hype Nite, will be a chance for players to make it to the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin in August. The Fortnite Contender Cash Cup is only for Contender League players and is concluded after one round of matches.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
Zaе, KingAkz, WildPenguin438
|2
|113
|185
|2.
|
bubz woof, gоhan, cheater kyrha
|3
|131
|171
|3.
|
mаrc0, smonkiе, zеmo
|3
|95
|160
|4.
|
Outrade., youtube cakiepoo, aimbot vaylin
|5
|118
|157
|5.
|
daddy bmo, Sydearms, cN Cozhies
|2
|82
|156
|6.
|
knоcka, Exult ム, SоaR JT
|3
|83
|153
|7.
|
YRN Sewe, Moro Ari, Blaz3it
|4
|77
|152
|8.
|
Murkzot, GBC Ace, Chasedoge
|3
|83
|150
|9.
|
code voli, poontay, King
|3
|77
|149
|10.
|
Im Trash So R U., Ѕparticus, GirlyDaPro
|3
|87
|148
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
Tight Corn, Kireﮎ, unfazed
|3
|109
|185
|2.
|
Lucks da best, glizzy glad rush, FluffyDolphin932
|2
|118
|184
|3.
|
owlfn is garbo, 600 earnings FN, No Talking Plz
|4
|112
|183
|4.
|
zorbzyz, glizzy glad kos, glizzy boy clexo
|3
|117
|181
|5.
|
JаceL, Aurum, yJacob
|4
|81
|165
|6.
|
Link809, Scorxch, Adxnlol
|2
|92
|156
|7.
|
PN ByPatito, Reach carries, T3M Capi
|3
|77
|154
|8.
|
Fuzen Zusa, FOZΛ, xareǃ
|3
|90
|151
|9.
|
fluffydonkeyL2, era, tent.
|2
|93
|150
|10.
|
SoaR DK, Dequan1818, LMA0 YOU ARE BAD
|2
|81
|147
The Contender Cash Cup is a trio event and every session will last for three hours. The best performing teams for this cup will be eligible for one week of the Champions event. The scoring system is similar to other Fortnite competitive events, where a victory earns the team 14 points and points are shared between top 25 teams. A team can also earn points from eliminations, though they are capped at 20 points per game. Top five teams will earn prizes from $900 to $600, along with a Champion League Event Eligibility Token.