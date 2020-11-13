Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Only Player To Have TEN 99-rated Cards In FIFA Ultimate Team

Cristiano Ronaldo is easily one of the best football players of his generation. For more than a decade, the Portuguese superstar has been at the top game, which is clearly evident from the five Ballon d'Ors he has won in his career. It should come as no surprise that Ronaldo is also one of the most popular players when it comes to football video games, particularly the FIFA series. Ronaldo has the most 99-rated cards in EA Sports' FIFA Ultimate Team history.

Cristiano Ronaldo FUT cards

The 99-rated cards in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) is considered to be the crown jewel of all player cards and is only awarded after the player has had an exceptional campaign the previous season. And Cristiano Ronaldo has had several exceptional campaigns in his career. Recently, Reddit user droys__11 revealed, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a whopping 10 99-rated cards in FIFA Ultimate Team, more than any player in the game. Ronaldo beats his arch-rival, Lionel Messi, to the top spot, who has eight 99-rated cards to his name.

Most of Cristiano's 99-rated cards have been 'Team of the Year' and 'Team of the Season' cards. Eight of them came during his time with Real Madrid, while two came with Juventus. His position in the cards has also undergone a change to match with his position on the pitch, starting at left-wing and finishing as a striker.

While Lionel Messi is behind Ronaldo in this metric, the Barcelona captain is the only player to earn three 99-rated cards in one year. Messi achieved the feat in FIFA 19. The 33-year-old also had five 99-rated cards in the last two editions of the game. Lionel Messi is also ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to the number of 98-rated cards in the game. Messi has nine, while Ronaldo has eight.

Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA ratings

In the recently released FIFA 21, Ronaldo has a 92-rated base card, playing as a striker. Despite being 35, Ronaldo's FIFA 21 card possesses some of the best-attacking stats in the game, with 95 each in Finishing, Attacking Position and Reaction. His shot power is rated at 94, and Long Shot at 93.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, so far, in his career. He has scored a whopping 644 goals in 857 career appearances. Ronaldo has 102 goals in 119 appearances for Portugal.

