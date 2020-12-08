Cristiano Ronaldo Thrilled To Be Free Fire's New Chrono Character, Fans React

Free Fire fans were in for an early Christman surprise after the game's developers announced their partnership with five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Juventus ace, Cristiano Ronaldo. Free Fire has developed into one of the most popular battle royale games and was the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2019. The Cristiano Ronaldo free fire partnership means that the Portuguese legend will feature in the game as an all-new character named 'Chrono'.

Cristiano Ronaldo Chrono character: Juventus ace excited ahead of Free Fire update

Free Fire has developed an identity for itself in the battle royale segment despite the presence of mainstays PUBG: Mobile and COD Mobile. The game now has taken a leap by signing Cristiano Ronaldo as the global brand ambassador, and the former Manchester United star will be available in the game as a playable character called Chrono. The 35-year-old's collaboration with Free Fire is the game's latest attempt to reach out to more users, having already collaborated with huge names like KSHMR and Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking of the partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo said that "It’s a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modelled after me, but also having the whole universe within the game-changing along with it. The Garena team has worked into the game tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono. I hope Free Fire players all over the world are just as excited as I am!”.

Fans were certainly as excited as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and Twitter soon went into a meltdown after the Cristiano Ronaldo Free Fire partnership was announced. Judging by the fan reactions, players can't wait for the Free Fire update to play as 'Chrono' in the game.

let's gooo ronaldo — tajay (@tajay25290952) December 3, 2020

@Cristiano cant wait to have u as my new charcter in free fire 😻 — ＡＦＧ☯︎ᴋsᴡ☆ (@KSW_FF) December 3, 2020

Favorite of many Cristiano Ronaldo has made collaboration with the famous game Free Fire. Isn't It amazing? #OperationChrono #CR7xFF pic.twitter.com/tbEpFd871j — Dania Waheed (@daniawaheed3) December 7, 2020

I em aslo exciting to see my loved footballer Christiano Ronaldo in Free Fire game to witnessed his moves.#OperationChrono — Shozz (@Shozab_says) December 7, 2020

The announcement was hinted for weeks with similar illustrations to that of Operation Chrono before it was confirmed that the former Real Madrid star would appear in the game. While the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo Chrono character will definitely cheer up Free Fire users, the game could see a host of new downloaders, with the 35-year-old's fans giving the game a go. The update is scheduled to roll out on Saturday, December 19. Free Fire will also buff up M4A1 and P90, introduce akimbo Vector and other new features and elements in the new update.

(Image Courtesy: Free Fire India Twitter)