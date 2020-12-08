Messi Vs Ronaldo 'rivalry': How Much Are The 2 Football Superstars Worth Combined?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to face each other after more than two years when Juventus visit Barcelona in the Champions League. The Barcelona vs Juventus live game will take place on Wednesday, December 9 at 1:30 AM IST. The two footballing icons are regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and have dominated world football over many years now.

The duo’s immense popularity on and off the field has seen their net worth grow massively over the years as well. A few months ago, Lionel Messi became just the second footballer after Cristiano Ronaldo to cross the $1 billion mark through career earnings. Ahead of the latest Messi vs Ronaldo matchup, here is a look at who is richer between Messi and Ronaldo.

Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at Messi net worth

Lionel Messi has developed into one of the best footballers on the planet and has a series of records and honours to his name. While the Argentine has spent the majority of his career at Barcelona, the attacker is one of the best-paid players in the world. According to Forbes, the current Messi contract pays the footballer more than $80 million annually.

The Lionel Messi net worth over the years has also been boosted by the various endorsements deals that 33-year-old has signed up. The Barcelona captain has signed a lifetime deal with Adidas, which sees him pocket around $12 million each year. In total, Lionel Messi earned $32 million from endorsements last year. The famous player has also invested in real estate, with Lionel Messi the owner of a four-star hotel in a beach town near Barcelona as well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Lionel Messi net worth stands at around $400 million.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo net worth revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most marketable stars in world football, and the same has helped the footballer become one of the richest celebrities on the planet. While he earns lesser at Juventus than he did at Real Madrid, the Portuguese star earns $64 million annually at the Serie A club. Apart from his football earnings, the Juventus forward has a series of business ventures that have given a massive boost to the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth.

According to Investopedia, the 35-year-old has a lifetime contract with Nike worth $1 billion. Some of the other brands that Cristiano Ronaldo endorses include KFC, American Tourister, and Tag Heuer. The player also earns an income through his clothing like CR7. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is around $500 million.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Who is richer between Messi and Ronaldo and combined net worth

According to reports and figures from the media stated above, it is Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo who is richer between Messi and Ronaldo. The duo’s combined worth stands at around $900 million. Cristiano Ronaldo was also ahead when it came to comparing the earnings of the two over the past year. While Lionel Messi was ranked third with annual earnings of $104 million in The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list by Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo was ranked second with earnings of $105 million.

Disclaimer: The above Lionel Messi net worth and Cristiano Ronaldo net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Lionel Messi Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram