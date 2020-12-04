CS:GO Operation Broken Fang: How To Complete All Week 1 Missions?

Most recently, the Call of Duty introduced a new CS:GO operation. The CS:GO new operation comes with various new content, allowing fans to earn new rewards – the Diamond Coin. The new operation can be accessed through the battle pass and weekly missions. The battle pass costs around $15, providing access to the needed weekly missions. CS:GO Operation Broken Fang has also dropped after a year the game introduced the Operation Shattered Web.

How to complete CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 1 missions?

With this new CS:GO operation, players can access new maps in Engage, Frostbite, and Ancient – along with 100 new skins. Players can also test new retakes game mode, a new way for them to play before competing. Additionally, players can play the new Under The Hood mission, where they are tasked to find what the Phoenix are doing.

Premium Unleaded (Broken Fang Premier)

7 rounds – 1 star

15 rounds – 2 stars

20 rounds – 3 stars

Manual Transmission (Competitive: Engage)

7 rounds – 1 star

15 rounds – 2 stars

20 rounds – 3 stars

Mass Production (Guardian: Engage)

25 kills – 2 stars.

Under The Hood

Find out what the Phoenix are planning – 2 stars.

Warming Up (AK47, M4A4, or M4A1-S kills in Casual: Ancient)

7 rounds – 1 star

15 rounds – 2 stars

20 rounds – 3 stars

Clutch Control (Retakes)

3 rounds – 1 star

7 rounds – 2 stars

10 rounds – 3 stars

Ice & Snow, Take It Slow (Kills in Danger Zone: Frostbite)

2 kills – 1 star

4 kills – 2 stars

6 kills – 3 stars

CS:GO Broken Fang Schedule

Players will have till December 10 to complete the CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 1 missions. New missions will be provided every week. Players will have the opportunity to complete missions in various modes – Casual, Competitive, Danger Zone, Guardian – along with the two new ones called Retakes and Broken Fang Premier. There is also no particular order in which missions need to be completed.

Adding a new level of competitiveness, players can play in a 5v5 competitive mood. Detailed stats (for Map performance, Weapon Stats and Heat maps) will also be available, allowing a player to evaluate their performance properly. Stats can be checked on the Operation Stats page, and players can access stats or various categories. The above mentioned Diamond Coin will only be available after they have enough credit to upgrade to it.

(Image credits: CSGO Twitter)