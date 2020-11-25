Best CSGO Skins 2020: Give Your Weapons A Stunning Makeover

CSGO skins are one of the best ways to personalize your gameplay without affecting your actual performance. Players‌ ‌are‌ ‌constantly looking‌ ‌for‌ ‌unique‌ ‌and‌ ‌eyecatching‌ ‌weapon‌ ‌skins, some even spending thousands to get the rarest one. The skins listed here are priced according to the data collected from Steam Analyst; they are subject to change depending on the market.

How to get CSGO skins?

Players get a few random drops per week, one for levelling up, and in the rest, you can get anything from new weapons, graffiti to new skins. You can also buy keys from the in-game store or third party markets to open crates. There is a trading system in place where you can trade 10 low tier skins for a higher tier one. And finally, skins can be bought from third-party marketplaces like Bitskins, Skinbaron, CSGOfloat to name a few, but keep in mind that these are not affiliated with Steam.

One of the most popular methods used by players to get free CSGO skins is by completing side quests (offer walls) on certain platforms like CSGOPoints or Idle-Empire; the quests can be anything like achieving a certain in-game score or playing a competitive game.

The next method is to signup for free giveaways held by YouTubers, streamers, popular CSGO teams, and players; you have to be somewhat active on social media and always be on the lookout. The best way to get free CSGO skins is to grind and work your way up. Play the game, slowly build up your inventory with skins you get from crates playing on community servers (VAC enabled), and soon you will have enough to afford a higher tier skin of your choice.

The Best CSGO Skins 2020

AWP‌ ‌Dragon‌ ‌Lore‌ - The Cobblestone Collection

Estimated Market Value: $1300(Battle- Scarred) to $9000(Factory New)

‌‌Desert Eagle Code Red - The Horizon Collection

Estimated Market Value: $12(BS) to $80(FN)

AK47 Redline - The Phoenix Collection

Estimated Market Value: $6(BS) to $55(FN)

AWP Medusa - The Gods and Monsters Collection

Estimated Market Value: $900(BS) to $3600(FN)

SSG08 Dragon fire -The Glove Collection

Estimated Market Value: $20(BS) to $70(FN)

M4A1-S Mecha Industries - The Gamma Collection

Estimated Market Value: $20(BS) to $120(FN)

Glock Water Elemental - The Breakout Collection

Estimated Market Value: $3(BS) to $12(FN)

Desert Eagle Blaze - The Dust Collection

Estimated Market Value: $200(BS) to $400(FN)

M4A1-S Icarus fell - The Gods and Monsters Collection

Estimated Market Value: $90(BS) to $180(FN)

Butterfly knife doppler phase 4 - The Breakout Collection

Estimated Market Value: $700(BS) to $4200(FN)

Best CSGO skins: Honorable mentions

Glock l Nuclear Graden

AWP l Asiimov

M4A1-S Hyperbeast

Glock-18 | Moonrise

Gut Knife | Fade

Glock-18 | Fade

M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire

AWP | The Prince

AK-47 | Neon Rider

Desert Eagle | Oxide Blaze

