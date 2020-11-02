Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan creates functional map of 'Gokuldham' in CSGO; Watch

One of the most popular Indian television shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, that has been entertaining fans for over 12 years, earmarked a spot on the trend list as it recently completed 3000 episodes. The show, which began in July 2008, has gone on to become one of the most beloved sitcoms of the country. To celebrate the milestone, an ardent fan of the show using his tech skills, created fictional imagery of the iconic 'Gokuldham Society'.

TMKOC fan recreates Gokuldham society in CSGO

He created a ‘Gokuldham’ map in CSGO for players to enjoy TMKOC in the game. Gamers can enjoy their favourite competition with a group of friends. The Gokuldham map is available for download in the workshop. The fan, who is also a YouTuber (Aero&Zero), shared a video on the platform which showed how and why created the society.

Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Tanuj Mahashabde Would Like To Marry By 2021

Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Goli Revealed Nobody Liked Nidhi Bhanushali

The video shows the fan creating the ground design while drawing it on the computer and then giving it a three-dimensional effect in the end. While drawing, the YouTuber also gave a glimpse of his artistic talent while explaining how he decided to come up with the idea of this and what motivated him. Apart from explaining, the fan also enacted some of the famous characters from the show like Jethalal and his father Champak Lal in order to entertain the audience.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the milestone, members of the main star cast and the team of Taarak Mehta cast graced the stage of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. In the special edition, over the weekend, the TMKOC unit celebrated 3000 episodes on the stage of the dance show. The beloved members of the Gokuldham society enjoyed watching performances by the contestants. Apart from this, the society members were also seen grooving with judges Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. Contestants were dressed up as characters from the show and put up spellbinding acts. Jethalal Gada, Champaklal Chacha, Taarak Mehta, Babita and Iyer, among others also entertained with their respective stints.

Read:'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Samay Shah Attacked By Goons; Video Goes Viral

Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Celebrates 3000 Episodes On 'India’s Best Dancer'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.