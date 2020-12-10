CS:GO Operation Broken Fang: How To Complete Week 2 Missions? Here Are More Details

The Operation Broken Fang has made waves since its launch and has been a breath of fresh air for CS:GO players. In a week since its launch, every day the battle-royale game has been spiking above 1 million peak players. And while the new CS:GO Operation Broken Fang has been exciting with new features, the players have their eyes set on the diamond coin, earned by completing weekly missions. The new operation can be accessed through the battle pass and weekly missions. The battle pass costs around $15, providing access to the needed weekly missions.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang missions for week 2

The Operation Broken Fang Week 2 will see the number of challenges culled from seven to five. While the lesser number is nice in some aspects, players cannot stack up missions and will have to play across four different queues if one wants to finish all of them. Players will have to jump into Competitive, Guardian, Retakes, and Hostage to finish the Operation Broken Fang Week 2 missions. There’s no Danger Zone on the list, which might disappoint some players were keen on playing on the new Frostbite map.

The Operation Broken Fang missions also have a lot of focus on pistols. One will need to use the Deagle in one, while any pistol will do for two of the other missions. For players chasing the coveted Diamond coin, they're going to need to start crunching soon. Given only 10 stars one earns each week can go towards the coin, players will need to keep up across the event to get the 100 stars needed. A new set of challenges will launch on next Thursday, December 17.

Operation Broken Fang missions

The Right Stuff: Earn MVPs in Broken Fang Premier

3 MVPs: 1 star

6 MVPs: 2 stars

9 MVPs: 3 stars

One Small Step: Win rounds in Competitive: Apollo

7 rounds: 1 star

15 rounds: 2 stars

20 rounds: 3 stars

Houston We Have A Problem: Get kills with all 10 pistols in Guardian: Apollo. 2 stars.

Low Earth Orbit: Get Pistol kills in Retakes.

3 kills: 1 star

8 kills: 2 stars

15 kills: 3 stars

The Deagle Has Landed: Get Desert Eagle kills in Casual: Hostage Group.

4 kills: 1 star

9 kills: 2 stars

18 kills: 3 stars

(Image Courtesy: CS:GO Twitter)