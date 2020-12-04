CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Skins, Maps, Rewards, And How To Compete

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's Operation Broken Fang has finally been launched after more than a year of waiting for the users. The CS:GO Operation Broken Fang comes in with a host of features including stats tracking, new skins, in-game ping system among others. Here's everything you need to know about the CS:GO Operation Broken Fang.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang launched

Developers Valve gave their users an early Christmas gift by dropping the Broken Fang update on their popular game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It is the first official Counter-Strike cinematic in eight years, and it adds a new Retakes mode that's accessible for all players, which pits three terrorists against four counter-terrorists for eight rounds, with weapons chosen from a loadout card each round.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang maps

The most intriguing part of the announcement was the addition of seven new maps. This is CS:GO's largest addition since Operation Hydra in 2017. The primary map on display is 'Ancient' and features a mix of wide-open areas along with some tight corridors for close-quarters action. It is set in the middle of a jungle with half-broken buildings covered in moss implying that the site has been abandoned for quite some time. Alongside ancient designed for competitive play, there are five community maps included in the latest update. Among the Broken Fang maps include five other destinations with some taking you to the snowy alps while others will drop you inside museums.

Introducing Ancient, an original map created for Defusal: pic.twitter.com/76js1wNtBX — CS:GO (@CSGO) December 3, 2020

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang skins and rewards

There are loads of cosmetic items to unlock in the Broken Fang rewards. With the returning weekly missions, one can choose the items that they acquire first. There is no fixed order and one can decide whether to unlock new weapon skins, stickers, or even unique agents. There are 20 new agent skins added to the pack, with some fully equipped with armour, while the rest are a bit more casual, with clown masks and suits. There is also an Operation Shop that sells rewards in return for spending 'operation stars' that are earned by completing weekly missions.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang stats

Players can now track their statistics in-game with the Broken Fang update. Players with the Operation Pass also get access to the competitive Broken Fang premier mode, and an Operation Stats page collecting their personal statistics complete with heat maps and win rates broken down per map. Everything is automatically tracked with the operation, meaning one can dissect individual weapon stats, performances across the new maps, and everything in between.

(Image Courtesy: CS:GO Twitter)