Twitch Rivals $250K Warzone Event: How To Play, Full Schedule And Scoring Details

Call of Duty: Warzone has established itself as one of the most popular games on Twitch and competitions have been on the rise since the battle royale game jumped into the spotlight. Now, Twitch Rivals is all set to host a lucrative $250k Warzone event, featuring Twitch streamers and former pro players in an exciting format. Here's a look at the Twitch Rivals Warzone schedule, format and the prize pool.

Twitch Rivals $250k Warzone event: Twitch Rivals Warzone schedule

Unlike general events which feature just a single day of action, the new competition will see multiple dates spread across the month of December. For starters, Open Qualifiers will take place on December 3, starting at 2 PM PT | 5 PM ET (December 4, 3 AM IST). Once the teams are locked in there are two 'Show Days' scheduled for December 8 and December 16 at 2 PM PT | 5 PM ET (3 AM IST) which will determine all remaining teams dropping into the competition.

Don’t miss YOUR chance to take on your fav creators for the lion’s share of $250K.



Get set to drop into the @Doritos Bowl ft. @CallofDuty: Warzone



Check out sign-up details below for the 12/3 Open & look out for the Finals on 12/16.



⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PTjKU0rHQ6 — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) December 1, 2020

Twitch Rivals $250k Warzone event: Twitch Rivals Warzone format

The competition will adopt a hybrid structure, pertaining just to this event. The format will see the Open qualifiers sticking to the standard kill-races like a majority of the Warzone tournaments. However, in the later stages will see things change drastically with 49 Trios set to play in five private lobbies on the first show day.

Points are accumulated for kills as usual, though placement will be more important than ever for racking up the big points. Only the top 24 teams at the end of the day and the format will remain the same on the second Show day as well.

Twitch Rivals Warzone format: Scoring structure

1st: 25

2nd: 20

3rd: 15

4th: 10

5th – 7th: 7

8th – 10th: 4

11th – 15th: 2

16th – 20th: 1

Per Elimination: +1

Twitch Rivals Warzone Prize pool

Day 1

1st – 24th: Advance to Day 2

25th – 20th: $900

31st – 40th: $750

41st – 50th: $600

Day 2

1st: $45,000

2nd: $30,000

3rd: $21,000

4th: $15,000

5th: $12,000

6th: $9,000

7th: $7,500

8th: $6,000

9th: $4,500

10th – 12th: $3,300

13th – 15th: $3,000

16th – 20th: $2,700

21st – 25th: $2,400

26th – 30th: $2,100

31st – 40th: $1,500

41st – 49th: $1,200

How to play Twitch Rivals Warzone?

While the event is said to have open qualifiers, only Twitch Partners and Twitch Affiliates can join the competition. If one does belong to any of the two categories, they simply have to register their interest on twitch.typeform.com. Note every Affiliate or Partner can get an entry on registration, so the best one can do is cross their fingers and hope for the best.

(Image Courtesy: callofduty.com)