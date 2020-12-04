Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series Live Stream, Schedule, Format And Prize Pool

The Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series is all set to return for its final event of 2020 scheduled for next week. The tournament features Fortnite players go head to head with a star-studded list of influencers and pro players and bag massive prizes. Here's what has happened so far in the Chipotle Challenger series schedule and what to expect from the final leg of the competition.

Fortnite Chipotle Challenger series format

The tournament had four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through, with teams scoring one point for each elimination they earned, as well as points for placing. The qualifiers featured up to 1000 trio teams from the United States and Canada, with a ladder system that allows registrants to play in a private lobby for a whole 3-hour window. For the finale, top 4 teams from each qualifier advance and have the chance to play in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes. There will be 17 teams of invited talent, who will go head to head in a private lobby in a five-game series.

Fortnite Chipotle Challenger series format: Participants

Streamers / Pro Players

Bugha

Mongraal

Clix

NickEh30

Nate Hill

Ewok

Ronaldo

ARKHRAM

Rehx

EpikWhale

dubs

Reverse2K

Emad

Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

Juju Smith-Schuster

Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

Jagger Eaton

Heimana Reynolds

Chipotle Challenger Series prize pool

A total of a whopping $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs in the Chipotle Challenger Series. The teams also earn themselves free burritos for a whole year, as was with the previous events. The first place winner bags $30,000 of the Chipotle Challenger Series prize pool, while the second-placed team bags $15,000, and the third-placed team takes home the remaining $5000.

Chipotle Challenger series live stream

One can watch the Chipotle Challenger Series live stream on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel. The live-action will start on Friday, December 8 at 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST. In India, the stream will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, December 9.

Chipotle Challenger Series past winners

The past three editions of the Chipotle Challenger Series have witnessed some surprise winners and viewers can be in for surprise next week as well. In the Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 held in April earlier this year, with the quartet of AlmxndTV, FluffyHippo1927, Intechs, and Insxte bagged the prize having qualified all the way back in the first week of the competition. The Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 held in July, with the duo of Unrational and Stu, who qualified for the event via a qualifier bagging the $50,000 prize. Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results were not as surprising, as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the prize in October. Ronaldo, who will also be participating in the finale next week, will hope to make it back to back wins.

(Image Courtesy: Chipotle Twitch)