Cyberpunk 2077 Won't Cost Extra For Next-gen Consoles Like PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have garnered a fanbase even before the game has launched, thanks to Keanu Reeves appearance in its first trailer. However, it has also been subjected to a number of delays which has inched it closer to the release of the new generation of consoles all set to release later this year. The game will be debuting in November with the next-gen consoles dropping in a month later during the holiday season. It is expected that the games for the next-gen consoles will come at a higher price of extra $10 but Cyberpunk 2077 developer company has revealed that no such price hike will be taking place for the game.

No price hike for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 developer company CD Projekt Red recently released an investor's briefing where executive Michal Nowakowski revealed that they will not be charging extra $10 for the next-gen versions of the game. The preorders for the game were launched at $60 and the price is going to stay the same for the end buyers with no intent to change the price to $70 last minute. Whereas the prices which are currently live of preorder websites has also kept the $60 price tag intact and there have been no changes to it in any form.

The next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will be available as a free upgrade for those who have bought the game already via preorders. The investor's briefing may also come as a relief for some fans who have been waiting for the game for a long time since it has been subjected to many date changes. The game has now been confirmed for a November release and the developer company is confident about not going through any more changes when it comes to the release date of CyberPunk 2077.

Though the next-gen version of the game will come as a free upgrade, players who get their hands on the next-gen consoles early on will have to wait for the game's flagship feature to be unveiled. PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will run the game through backward compatibility initially with the polished version of the game will release later on next year. Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19, 2020.

