Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 4 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Chapter 2 Season 3 of The Daily Cup kicked off on Monday, July 14. Here's a look at the Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, latest results and daily winners.

While the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020) is fast approaching, players continue to compete in the Daily Trios Cup to win prizes along with a chance to qualify in FNCS 2020. Teams of three play for three hours, where a maximum of ten games are played. Teams from various regions can participate for the game – North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. Every region has a prize available and there are are different competitions for console and PC gamers. 

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for August 4

NA East August 4 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS
1.

LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys.

 2 9 305
2.

Aztech kikoo, Slеndеr, Baile de Favelaa

 5 8 301
3.

Liquid Gabe, Klaѕѕ, Vеd.

 4 9 298
4.

BBG Ajay, cN Rocaine, roqz

 3 10 286
5.

XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av

 4 8 285
6.

PGOD ㅤ, Alliege, Jelty

 2 8 275
7.

SEN Animal, Aspect SEN, Fryst様

 2 8 271
8.

Ghost Nittle, Mikeу., Ghost clarity

 2 10 271
9.

moоch, EmadGG is a BEAS, cN Predator

 2 10 264
10.

100T Ceice, LG Jampеr ψ, paper

 3 9 250

NA West August 4 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS
1.

100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale

 3 10 322
2.

Nitrixǃ, Dabzi., Herrions.

 5 8 292
3.

FaZe Bini, FaZe Diggy, Marzz_Ow

 2 8 276
4.

SEN Zyfа, nosh ψ, Liquid Riversan

 2 9 276
5.

Scrub ζ, wGoon, Wеck

 3 8 269
6.

CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff

 3 10 268
7.

jayrosez, O2 Dex, salvо

 1 10 267
8.

daddy zesty, XTRA verT, EP wavy

 3 9 265
9.

EpikReet., mаken, TD Dog 暁

 1 8 257
10.

THE BIG OLLIE, L i s x ϟ, DNT Ernau

 2 7 247

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (August 4, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

  1. BL Henchman, EP Queasy, NaVi Putrick - 297 points (3 wins, 11.20 average eliminations)
  2. Raksö, KamiFN, artör - 292 points (2 wins, 12.50 average eliminations)
  3. kizzу, szhy, mck tj - 283 points (1 win, 8.40 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (August 4, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

  1. LOUD lelеo, kurтz, SNG KING - 370 points (4 wins, 15.89 average eliminations)
  2. NGC stermix, prønextt.net, EXØ Facu - 323 points ( 4 wins, 10.67 average eliminations)
  3. 9z ʀustyk, VKS 100UM iwnl, kıng iwnl. - 321 points (2 wins, 14.11 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

As per the competition rules, 35 points will be awarded to a player for each win. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

  • Victory Royale: 35 Points
  • 2nd: 29 Points
  • 3rd: 26 Points
  • 4th: 23 Points
  • 5th: 20 Points
  • 6th: 17 Points
  • 7th - 9th: 14 Points
  • 10th - 12th: 11 Points
  • 13th - 15th: 9 Points
  • 16th - 18th: 7 Points
  • 19th - 21st: 5 Points
  • 22nd - 24th: 3 Points
  • 25th - 27th: 2 Points
  • 28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

  • Each Elimination: 1 point

(Image source: Epic Games official site)

