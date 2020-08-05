Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 4 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

While the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020) is fast approaching, players continue to compete in the Daily Trios Cup to win prizes along with a chance to qualify in FNCS 2020. Teams of three play for three hours, where a maximum of ten games are played. Teams from various regions can participate for the game – North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. Every region has a prize available and there are are different competitions for console and PC gamers.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys.
|2
|9
|305
|2.
|
Aztech kikoo, Slеndеr, Baile de Favelaa
|5
|8
|301
|3.
|
Liquid Gabe, Klaѕѕ, Vеd.
|4
|9
|298
|4.
|
BBG Ajay, cN Rocaine, roqz
|3
|10
|286
|5.
|
XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av
|4
|8
|285
|6.
|
PGOD ㅤ, Alliege, Jelty
|2
|8
|275
|7.
|
SEN Animal, Aspect SEN, Fryst様
|2
|8
|271
|8.
|
Ghost Nittle, Mikeу., Ghost clarity
|2
|10
|271
|9.
|
moоch, EmadGG is a BEAS, cN Predator
|2
|10
|264
|10.
|
100T Ceice, LG Jampеr ψ, paper
|3
|9
|250
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale
|3
|10
|322
|2.
|
Nitrixǃ, Dabzi., Herrions.
|5
|8
|292
|3.
|
FaZe Bini, FaZe Diggy, Marzz_Ow
|2
|8
|276
|4.
|
SEN Zyfа, nosh ψ, Liquid Riversan
|2
|9
|276
|5.
|
Scrub ζ, wGoon, Wеck
|3
|8
|269
|6.
|
CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff
|3
|10
|268
|7.
|
jayrosez, O2 Dex, salvо
|1
|10
|267
|8.
|
daddy zesty, XTRA verT, EP wavy
|3
|9
|265
|9.
|
EpikReet., mаken, TD Dog 暁
|1
|8
|257
|10.
|
THE BIG OLLIE, L i s x ϟ, DNT Ernau
|2
|7
|247
As per the competition rules, 35 points will be awarded to a player for each win. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.
