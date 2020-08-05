Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 4 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

While the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020) is fast approaching, players continue to compete in the Daily Trios Cup to win prizes along with a chance to qualify in FNCS 2020. Teams of three play for three hours, where a maximum of ten games are played. Teams from various regions can participate for the game – North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. Every region has a prize available and there are are different competitions for console and PC gamers.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for August 4

NA East August 4 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys. 2 9 305 2. Aztech kikoo, Slеndеr, Baile de Favelaa 5 8 301 3. Liquid Gabe, Klaѕѕ, Vеd. 4 9 298 4. BBG Ajay, cN Rocaine, roqz 3 10 286 5. XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av 4 8 285 6. PGOD ㅤ, Alliege, Jelty 2 8 275 7. SEN Animal, Aspect SEN, Fryst様 2 8 271 8. Ghost Nittle, Mikeу., Ghost clarity 2 10 271 9. moоch, EmadGG is a BEAS, cN Predator 2 10 264 10. 100T Ceice, LG Jampеr ψ, paper 3 9 250

NA West August 4 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale 3 10 322 2. Nitrixǃ, Dabzi., Herrions. 5 8 292 3. FaZe Bini, FaZe Diggy, Marzz_Ow 2 8 276 4. SEN Zyfа, nosh ψ, Liquid Riversan 2 9 276 5. Scrub ζ, wGoon, Wеck 3 8 269 6. CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff 3 10 268 7. jayrosez, O2 Dex, salvо 1 10 267 8. daddy zesty, XTRA verT, EP wavy 3 9 265 9. EpikReet., mаken, TD Dog 暁 1 8 257 10. THE BIG OLLIE, L i s x ϟ, DNT Ernau 2 7 247

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (August 4, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

BL Henchman, EP Queasy, NaVi Putrick - 297 points (3 wins, 11.20 average eliminations) Raksö, KamiFN, artör - 292 points (2 wins, 12.50 average eliminations) kizzу, szhy, mck tj - 283 points (1 win, 8.40 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (August 4, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

LOUD lelеo, kurтz, SNG KING - 370 points (4 wins, 15.89 average eliminations) NGC stermix, prønextt.net, EXØ Facu - 323 points ( 4 wins, 10.67 average eliminations) 9z ʀustyk, VKS 100UM iwnl, kıng iwnl. - 321 points (2 wins, 14.11 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

As per the competition rules, 35 points will be awarded to a player for each win. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

(Image source: Epic Games official site)