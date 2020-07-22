Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 21 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup started on July 14. As the name suggests, it will be a daily three-hour session for players trying to win some handy cash prize. Each team of three players can play a maximum of 10 matches each session, with the accumulated points at the end deciding the ranking in the overall leaderboard. The Daily Trios Cup is played in all seven regions with a separate competition for players on PC and console.

Here's the latest Daily Trios Cup leaderboard as of July 22 (PC - Top 10):

NA East July 21 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

Team (Players) Wins Eliminations Points 1 Slackes, illеst, Liquid Riversan 3 101 175 2 Liquid Gabe, tаhi, kid sprite 3 105 174 3 XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz 5 97 166 4 SEN Animal, Fryst様, Ferrrnаndv 2 81 156 5 Pure Deyy., vedΔ, lil baby ganzo 3 90 152 6 lil baby smugy, Qwex on yt, nobleǃ 3 99 151 7 Vanish Strodles, Takii_, vanish sleezy 2 92 150 8 VANISH NEEQO, VANISH Bully, Vanish Bank 3 82 148 9 Hornеt, NRG Glizzy Unkn, Тhe Uzi 3 91 145 10 Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow 1 74 144

NA West July 22 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST)

Team (Players) Wins Eliminations Points 1 CLG symetrical, Frapai, tоff 3 101 179 2 kenshi ψ, mаken, TD Dog 暁 2 105 157 3 BH Perplexii, cN Predator, Nobu Tragix 1 84 157 4 wGoon, skvdoosh-, SeahorseTautai16 3 80 153 5 Piece Controlla, pure goldenn, Aggro Venor 2 88 151 6 Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow 3 87 150 7 VBL kadenOX, Vanish Sake ゆ, XTRA Faxutу 3 80 147 8 aecvo, Mortіfy, Arrive. 4 66 142 9 xVerty, Nitrixǃ, daddy wizz 3 102 140 10 100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale 3 80 137

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3

Europe (July 21, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

1. ATX Lnuef, MerijnFreeze, u noob jaspaay - 160 points (3 wins, 104 eliminations)

2. serenity paddy, SRN Swapz, TomzyV1 - 159 points (3 wins, 91 eliminations)

3. BL Raifla, BL SliX, BL.Lareez - 158 points (4 wins, 82 eliminations)

Brazil (July 21, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

1. SИowspampiumpium, Diaмondd., Its Filipе - 214 points (4 wins, 122 eliminations)

2. smuuth سنف, Pattata.dll, AG1RRE O BRABѲ - 177 points (5 wins, 92 eliminations)

3. рitr0, O ItsFilipersa, VKS 100UM - 174 points (3 wins, 111 eliminations)

Daily Cup scoring system and prize pool

Teams are rewarded points based on their rank every match and the number of eliminations they score. Each elimination is worth 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match.

Placement Points

Victory Royale - 14 points

2nd - 11 points

3rd - 9 points

4th - 8 points

5th - 7 points

6th - 6 points

7th-8th - 5 points

9th-10th - 4 points

11th-13th - 3 points

14th-17th - 2 points

18th-25th - 1 points

Prize Pool

According to Fortnite Tracker, the winner each day will be awarded a cash prize of $1,200. The team coming second will win $900 while the third-placed side will win $600.

(Image Credits: Epic Games Official Website)