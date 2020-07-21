Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Quick links:
The Daily Trios Cup started on July 14 and will be played every day till August 21. As the name suggests, it will be an event for teams of three players. The Fortnite event is scheduled for a three-hour session every day, with matches capped at 10 for every team. All players at Contender rank or higher in Arena mode are eligible to participate and possible win some handy cash prize.
|Players
|Wins
|Eliminations
|Total Points
|1
|Bumbоy 爱, TurtleTavern, Assault Extinct
|4
|100
|181
|2
|100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale
|2
|111
|173
|3
|Scrub ζ, kenshi ψ, salvо
|3
|94
|166
|4
|woоd., PearІ, THE BIG RENUITY
|2
|90
|151
|5
|100T Falconer, Thomuss_, sаmster
|2
|86
|150
|6
|XTRA caleb, Pоwur, EP jacob
|2
|125
|149
|7
|Hypeг., Timbers Criizux., Fresht-
|0
|87
|146
|8
|daddy dfavs, temple b, 4DRStorm.
|1
|102
|139
|9
|TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg
|1
|76
|138
|10
|XTRA Quinn, Xen Beast δ, TRNL Wheels
|1
|74
|136
|Players
|Wins
|Eliminations
|Total Points
|1
|100T Ceice, Eclipsae, Аѕsаult
|2
|101
|170
|2
|TSM_Zexrow, BBG Calc, TSM MackWood
|1
|103
|156
|3
|A1 Nut, Outcast Snake, cN Simple YT
|4
|80
|155
|4
|Nittle, Mikeу., clarityG
|3
|81
|153
|5
|timbers pgοd ψ, Timbers Alliege, Timbers Jelty
|2
|88
|152
|6
|France ., fillipisasian, Vaghue
|2
|80
|149
|7
|v0iL, cN Rocaine, vsB TеeJay
|3
|78
|148
|8
|Flashgraalfishyr, kryptr0, kluegraalfishyrr146
|3
|106
|146
|9
|BlindEagle on yt, JartFN on yt, duskyfn on yt
|3
|79
|146
|10
|Liquid Gabe, tаhi, kid sprite
|3
|80
|145
1. Wave Flikk, BL Аnas, Th0masHD - 180 points (4 wins, 116 eliminations)
2. vitality amarr, COOLER aqua, OVA Rasenmaeher - 166 points (4 wins, 98 eliminations)
3. e11 taysgraal, chapix zZz, GODSENT wak1e - 163 points (1 wins, 102 eliminations)
1. H4wwk ., MSG ZenxitGØD, DCN Thome - 170 points (4 wins, 106 eliminations)
2. LOUD lelеo, kurтz, SNG KING - 163 points (4 wins, 94 eliminations)
3. Franstheff, teruel mandrak, intz tеko - 157 points (1 wins, 89 eliminations)
1. Barq Phantom, SQR Unit, Wiz BrooK - 186 points (3 wins, 115 eliminations)
2. SAQR SNOWVAKS, ASMR Kai, 25 ABUFAL7 - 176 points (3 wins, 112 eliminations)
3. TU Adapter, ASMR vagnaR, Qnas Hero - 169 points (3 wins, 98 eliminations)
Teams are rewarded points based on their rank every match and the number of eliminations they score. Each elimination is worth 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match.
According to Fortnite Tracker, the winner each day will be awarded a cash prize of $1,200. The team coming second will win $900 while the third-placed side will win $600.
