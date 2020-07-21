Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

The Daily Trios Cup started on July 14 and will be played every day till August 21. As the name suggests, it will be an event for teams of three players. The Fortnite event is scheduled for a three-hour session every day, with matches capped at 10 for every team. All players at Contender rank or higher in Arena mode are eligible to participate and possible win some handy cash prize.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard (PC - Top 10)

North America - West (July 21, 1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST)

Players Wins Eliminations Total Points 1 Bumbоy 爱, TurtleTavern, Assault Extinct 4 100 181 2 100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale 2 111 173 3 Scrub ζ, kenshi ψ, salvо 3 94 166 4 woоd., PearІ, THE BIG RENUITY 2 90 151 5 100T Falconer, Thomuss_, sаmster 2 86 150 6 XTRA caleb, Pоwur, EP jacob 2 125 149 7 Hypeг., Timbers Criizux., Fresht- 0 87 146 8 daddy dfavs, temple b, 4DRStorm. 1 102 139 9 TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg 1 76 138 10 XTRA Quinn, Xen Beast δ, TRNL Wheels 1 74 136

North America - East (July 20, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

Players Wins Eliminations Total Points 1 100T Ceice, Eclipsae, Аѕsаult 2 101 170 2 TSM_Zexrow, BBG Calc, TSM MackWood 1 103 156 3 A1 Nut, Outcast Snake, cN Simple YT 4 80 155 4 Nittle, Mikeу., clarityG 3 81 153 5 timbers pgοd ψ, Timbers Alliege, Timbers Jelty 2 88 152 6 France ., fillipisasian, Vaghue 2 80 149 7 v0iL, cN Rocaine, vsB TеeJay 3 78 148 8 Flashgraalfishyr, kryptr0, kluegraalfishyrr146 3 106 146 9 BlindEagle on yt, JartFN on yt, duskyfn on yt 3 79 146 10 Liquid Gabe, tаhi, kid sprite 3 80 145

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3

Europe (July 20, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

1. Wave Flikk, BL Аnas, Th0masHD - 180 points (4 wins, 116 eliminations)

2. vitality amarr, COOLER aqua, OVA Rasenmaeher - 166 points (4 wins, 98 eliminations)

3. e11 taysgraal, chapix zZz, GODSENT wak1e - 163 points (1 wins, 102 eliminations)

Brazil (July 20, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

1. H4wwk ., MSG ZenxitGØD, DCN Thome - 170 points (4 wins, 106 eliminations)

2. LOUD lelеo, kurтz, SNG KING - 163 points (4 wins, 94 eliminations)

3. Franstheff, teruel mandrak, intz tеko - 157 points (1 wins, 89 eliminations)

Middle East (July 20, 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST)

1. Barq Phantom, SQR Unit, Wiz BrooK - 186 points (3 wins, 115 eliminations)

2. SAQR SNOWVAKS, ASMR Kai, 25 ABUFAL7 - 176 points (3 wins, 112 eliminations)

3. TU Adapter, ASMR vagnaR, Qnas Hero - 169 points (3 wins, 98 eliminations)

Daily Cup scoring system and prize pool

Teams are rewarded points based on their rank every match and the number of eliminations they score. Each elimination is worth 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match.

Placement Points

Victory Royale - 14 points

2nd - 11 points

3rd - 9 points

4th - 8 points

5th - 7 points

6th - 6 points

7th-8th - 5 points

9th-10th - 4 points

11th-13th - 3 points

14th-17th - 2 points

18th-25th - 1 points

Prize Pool

According to Fortnite Tracker, the winner each day will be awarded a cash prize of $1,200. The team coming second will win $900 while the third-placed side will win $600.

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter Handle)