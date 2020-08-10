The Daily Trios Cup, which started on July 14, came to an end on August 10, giving players around all regions one last chance to compete for the daily cash prize and try to qualify for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020). Teams of three compete daily for three-hour sessions, where a maximum of ten matches are played. Players from North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East play in different competitions, where every region has a prize available. There are different competitions for console and PC gamers.
Daily Trios Cash Cups and Daily Hype Cups for Chapter 2- Season 3 will now conclude in every region by August 10th.— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 7, 2020
The last sessions of these events will now be on August 9th.
Thanks to everyone who participated in these events for the last month!
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|AVG ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
cN happed, Nobu Tragix YT, Ferrrnаndv
|3
|16.20
|360
|2.
|
Liquid CΕNTED, TD Dog 暁, Avery ψ
|3
|13.20
|348
|3.
|
Troqz 74, xKumu, Playwell Styrsix
|2
|12.44
|301
|4.
|
Safarооnie, chap dont care, Liquid STRΕTCΗ
|4
|9.40
|292
|5.
|
Ghоsty4k, Aztech carrot, Atlantis Magin
|2
|10.50
|282
|6.
|
EP Kylix, EP mexe, EP verox
|2
|12.20
|277
|7.
|
Ѕnroe, tetrо, Gonzo Maiyze
|2
|10.33
|250
|8.
|
Rue 24, Fravv, AXT pidgotto
|2
|9.30
|238
|9.
|
Anabil., Big SWAZN, Rexoo
|3
|5.90
|237
|10.
|
Sawnelyn Cline, liljоshy, DK Wоrm
|2
|5.40
|237
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|AVG ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
CoolPenguin48, CLG symetrical, Dоmо.
|4
|18.75
|343
|2.
|
m4 walla, сortex, Twitch Maximoe
|3
|12.89
|339
|3.
|
Liquid CΕNTED, TD Dog 暁, Avery ψ
|2
|15.80
|321
|4.
|
JаceL, Devоte, tyΙer
|3
|13.67
|309
|5.
|
CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff
|2
|13.67
|280
|6.
|
Dngy δ, illusionFNBR δ, mitoo δ
|1
|10.25
|255
|7.
|
Prickly Boy, tickrss, zlеm
|2
|12.30
|251
|8.
|
robertiix 神, Вizzie, legndztv
|2
|6.00
|247
|9.
|
Kvros, RS SneakiChinqs, 2RawAdrian
|3
|6.20
|245
|10.
|
Mystiez, GaЬе, shiftyyty
|1
|8.80
|238
Each player will be rewarded 35 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points are distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is further divided into several divisions.
