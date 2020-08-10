Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 9 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

The Daily Trios Cup, which started on July 14, came to an end on August 10, giving players around all regions one last chance to compete for the daily cash prize and try to qualify for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020). Teams of three compete daily for three-hour sessions, where a maximum of ten matches are played. Players from North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East play in different competitions, where every region has a prize available. There are different competitions for console and PC gamers.

Daily Trios Cash Cups and Daily Hype Cups for Chapter 2- Season 3 will now conclude in every region by August 10th.



The last sessions of these events will now be on August 9th.



Thanks to everyone who participated in these events for the last month! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 7, 2020

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for August 9

NA East August 9 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS AVG ELIMS POINTS 1. cN happed, Nobu Tragix YT, Ferrrnаndv 3 16.20 360 2. Liquid CΕNTED, TD Dog 暁, Avery ψ 3 13.20 348 3. Troqz 74, xKumu, Playwell Styrsix 2 12.44 301 4. Safarооnie, chap dont care, Liquid STRΕTCΗ 4 9.40 292 5. Ghоsty4k, Aztech carrot, Atlantis Magin 2 10.50 282 6. EP Kylix, EP mexe, EP verox 2 12.20 277 7. Ѕnroe, tetrо, Gonzo Maiyze 2 10.33 250 8. Rue 24, Fravv, AXT pidgotto 2 9.30 238 9. Anabil., Big SWAZN, Rexoo 3 5.90 237 10. Sawnelyn Cline, liljоshy, DK Wоrm 2 5.40 237

NA West August 10 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS AVG ELIMS POINTS 1. CoolPenguin48, CLG symetrical, Dоmо. 4 18.75 343 2. m4 walla, сortex, Twitch Maximoe 3 12.89 339 3. Liquid CΕNTED, TD Dog 暁, Avery ψ 2 15.80 321 4. JаceL, Devоte, tyΙer 3 13.67 309 5. CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff 2 13.67 280 6. Dngy δ, illusionFNBR δ, mitoo δ 1 10.25 255 7. Prickly Boy, tickrss, zlеm 2 12.30 251 8. robertiix 神, Вizzie, legndztv 2 6.00 247 9. Kvros, RS SneakiChinqs, 2RawAdrian 3 6.20 245 10. Mystiez, GaЬе, shiftyyty 1 8.80 238

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (August 9, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

FRM Mustor7, DerJ jamshood7, Я Илья КЕК - 318 points (4 wins, 13.56 average eliminations) HR Qvado, VP JAMSIDE, iRezUmi- - 301 points (3 wins, 13.78 average eliminations) RG1 Scxf, RG1 MarlonX, RG1 Wuuudi - 301 points (2 wins, 10.10 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (August 9, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

Tiago. , Conrа, hugody. - 459 points (5 wins, 21.30 average eliminations) COОLER аqua, Atlаntis LxTsНe, Liquid STRЕТСΗ - 395 points ( 5 wins, 19.89 average eliminations) 144hz iwnl, Frаns, diguera ψ - 389 points (4 wins, 18.60 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

Each player will be rewarded 35 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points are distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is further divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

