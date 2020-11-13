EA Sports Trolled After Dua Lipa Gets FIFA 21 Face Scan Over Mason Greenwood

EA Sports FIFA 21 has already created a buzz for all the right reasons a month since it's launch. However, the company is not done with their updates and recently announced the addition of new non-footballer facers, including that of pop star Dua Lipa. While the Dua Lipa face scan looks pretty impressive, EA Sports found trolls coming their way due to the appearance of some players in the virtual game.

Dua Lipa FIFA 21: EA Sports trolled after adding pop star to FIFA 21

EA Sports recently rolled out Title Update 5 for FIFA 21 and the face scans of celebrities such as F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and Dua Lipa, along with legendary player David Beckham were released. The update will also see the addition of NBA stars such as Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Volta football mode. Dataminers were quick to release the face scans online and it is fair to say that EA have done an impressive job in making them look like their real-life versions.

Updated Game Faces In the latest patch ✅



Some interesting ones 🤔👀

Dua Lipa

Lewis Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo

DJ Snake

David Beckham#FIFA21 #FUTChampions pic.twitter.com/6x0MiqizPF — FIFA 21 Daily (@FIFA21_Daily) November 12, 2020

However, fans pointed out EA Sports' dodgy face scans, especially that of Manchester United star Mason Greenwood. It was believed that EA hasn't been able to do any additional face scans this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the latest updates have pointed out otherwise. Mason Greenwood's avatar on FIFA 21 looks anything but him as the 18-year-old England international received a generic face in the game.

Fifa 21 terá a adição de famosos no modo volta, entre eles Fred Desimpedidos, Natalia Guitler, Dua Lipa, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo entre outros veja as faces pic.twitter.com/tTa4lX4ikX — Casa dos Esportes ⚽🏠 (@CasaDoEsporteOF) November 12, 2020

Fans were naturally unhappy with Greenwood's appearance in the game and after Dua Lipa face scan made way on the internet, the discontent grew further. Fans also pointed out that the likes of Reece James and Martin Odegaard were also generic and slammed the developers for getting their priorities wrong. The precise date of arrival of these celebrities to FIFA 21 is still unclear, but fans are expecting them to come in the next few updates.

EA sports added Dua Lipa to Fifa 21 and gave her a face scan whilst Reece James still looks like this😭: pic.twitter.com/xI7JMuoUXT — ᴀᴍɪʀ (@akcfc_) November 12, 2020

EA Sports have added Dua Lipa to FIFA 21 and given her a face scan whilst Mason Greenwood still looks like this 😂 pic.twitter.com/LQyP1UHOn2 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, EA Sports is also gearing for its next big release on the next-gen consoles, i.e. Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X (also, Xbox Series S). Players have until the launch of FIFA 22, assumed to be sometime in late-2021, to claim their upgraded version of FIFA 21. Additionally, users who own physical copies of the game have been advised to hold on to the discs till the game is launched on the next-gen consoles.

(Image Courtesy: UEFA.tv, Manchester United Instagram)