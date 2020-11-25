FIFA 21 Beckham Edition Vs Champions Edition: Difference, Features And Comparison

FIFA 21 was made available to the fans last month, with the game releasing Standard, Champions and Ultimate Editions. While fans are already loving the new features, EA Sports has teamed up with David Beckham to release a new FIFA 21 Beckham Edition early next year. While there will be slight changes, the Standard Edition is essentially renamed the Beckham Edition.

Also read | Liverpool’s Diogo Jota SLAMS EA Sports for not upgrading his FIFA 21 stats from last year

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition vs Champions Edition

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition features

Beckham. Is. BACK 🙏



Play #FIFA21 by January 15, 2021 and get David Beckham in FUT and VOLTA 🔥🔥



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/Q3SaqfUxsz pic.twitter.com/9vmy8Kt7hx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 18, 2020

EA Sports has officially unveiled their new cover star for the FIFA 21 next-gen edition – David Beckham. As per reports, the former Manchester United star and current Inter Miami CF co-owner and EA Sports are now under a multi-year deal. While the Beckham Edition will be similar to the Standard Edition, players will have Beckham's character to play with.

Buyers will have an untradeable David Beckham card to play in FUT. They can even take him to the streets as a Groundbreaker in VOLTA FOOTBALL. The item is a celebration of Beckham's LaLiga debut for Real Madrid during the 2003-04 season.

The David Beckham character will be available to everyone who has any edition of FIFA 21 across all platforms. "23 years later… so proud to be back on the cover @easportsfifa," Beckham wrote, adding that he is excited to be back on the field with his old teammates.

Also read | David Beckham officially returns to FIFA Ultimate Team after teaming up with EA Sports

FIFA 21 Champions Edition features

The leader of the next generation. @KMbappe is the #FIFA21 global cover star!



The #FIFA21 Champions edition cover 🏆⬇️



Pre-Order today ➡️ https://t.co/Ucbq7aGFO2 pic.twitter.com/0Q64KynQLc — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 22, 2020

The Champions Edition, which released last month, was a special version of the game which included various exclusive extra features like the Ultimate Team items. Kylian Mbappe was the cover star of the edition, which is named after the Champions League.

Everyone who purchased the Champions Edition had three-day early access and was able to access the game on October 6. As a perk, they also received 12 FUT and 21 Rare Gold Packs – one per week for around three months.

Other features

One Cover Star Loan FUT Item – for five FUT matches (or the Kylian Mbappe Loan Item)

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, which is not available in the Standard Edition

One FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item – one out of three players' teams can be chosen for three FUT matches

Special Edition FUT kits along with stadium items.

Also read | FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 release date, objectives, storyline cards, season rewards

FIFA 21 Champions Edition cost

Almost $20 more expensive than the Standard Edition, the FIFA 21 Champions Edition is available for $79.99. With a discount, however, it is also being sold for $32.75 on some sites. As the Beckham Edition is like the Standard Edition, it will retail for $59.99 or lower with a discount available.

Also read | EA Sports trolled after Dua Lipa gets FIFA 21 face scan over Mason Greenwood

How to get FIFA 21 Beckham edition?

If one wants the Beckham Edition, they have to start playing FIFA 21 by January 15, 2021. The campaign will start from December 15.

(Image credits: EA Sports FIFA Twitter, David Beckham Instagram)