How To Increase FPS In DOTA 2? Best FPS Settings For A Seamless Gameplay

Valve's DOTA 2 is amongst the greatest Five VS Five games in the world. The multiplayer online game provides the players with an interface of choosing different characters with distinct abilities and enter in a match to become "Godlike". Unlike many other online games, DOTA 2 requires efforts and a will to learn it. The game not only tests a player's ability to instantly react but it also develops the mind of a gamer to make better strategies as per the team and the characters in the match.

You can play a game with support characters like Lion or you can Tank with Meepo, your gameplay does not depend on which character you choose but it totally depends on how you play. However, how you play depends upon the FPS you are using. If you are wondering how to increase FPS in DOTA 2, do not worry, here is all you need:

How to increase FPS in DOTA 2?

You can boost FPS in DOTA 2 using simple changes in the Video settings of the game. Many prefer using "My Monitor's Current Resolution" which can be considered as a safe option if you are using a non-gaming laptop to play this game. However, one must know, DOTA 2 will give you a very different experience if you personalise your graphic quality as per how you desire it to be. But, one must also make sure that your PC is capable enough for the settings you choose. If you are not sure about your PC's performance, choosing "My Monitor's Current Resolution" is the safest and best option.

Nevertheless, if you are having lag issues due to the FPS settings, you need to change it. To boost FPS in DOTA 2, you need to "Use Advance Settings" and follow the below-given instructions.

At first, open Steam and launch DOTA 2 after completing the recent update

Click on the DOTA 2 Settings icon on the top-left corner of the game screen

Now, click on 'Video'. This is where you need to make changes to boost FPS in DOTA 2.

Best FPS settings for DOTA 2

Resolution Settings Use advanced settings: ON Aspect Ratio: 16:9 or use your native one Size: 1920 x 1080 Display Mode: Full Screen Rendering API: DX11 (most players prefer DX9, however, DX11 gives quite a good performance, avoid using OpenGL because it is the worst)



Rendering Settings: It is one of the most important aspects of video settings in DOTA 2. Choose "Use Advance Settings" here. Now, let all the below options remain off and just turn ON "Compute Shaders" Texture Quality: high. Effects Quality: low. Shadow Quality: off. Game Screen Render Quality: 100% (or you can choose to keep it to 70-80% as per your PC) Maximum frames per second allowed: Your monitor refresh rate and if you do not know that, choose 120 Hz for the safe side.

Now, click on "Apply" to make changes happen.

All Images ~ Screenshot from PC

